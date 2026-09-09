Mannara Chopra gets yelled at for parking in wrong spot, man threatens to deflate car tyres. Watch

The man continues to express his frustration as Mannara and her team head inside the building. The video has since gone viral on social media.

While Mannara's assistant assures him that the car will be removed, he grows impatient after seeing Mannara ignore him and walk inside. He then says, "Oo madam, remove you car otherwise the tyres will be deflated."

The video shows Mannara entering a building. The actor is surrounded by paparazzi as she hides her face, explaining to them that she hasn't done her makeup yet. While Mannara is rushing inside the building to avoid photographers, a man starts yelling from behind, asking Mannara to remove her car as she has parked her car in his designated parking spot.

Priyanka Chopra's cousin and actor Mannara Chopra was recently caught in a parking tussle in Mumbai. Recently, a video has been doing the rounds on social media, which shows a man yelling at Mannara for parking her car in his designated parking spot.

Internet reacts Many on the internet weren't happy with Mannara ignoring the man. A comment read, "If you've parked your car in the wrong place, then Uncle is right to say so. Whether you're a celebrity or an ordinary person, the rules should be the same for everyone." Another comment read, "These celebrities go way too overboard, they don't consider regular folks at all, they go around doing whatever anywhere, thinking that if you've got money, no one can say a word, but uncle's gone and dropped those numbers." One more comment read, "Rules are same for everyone."

Several social media users also sided with the man, arguing that being a celebrity should not mean getting special treatment when it comes to common rules. Others focused on the way the incident unfolded, particularly Mannara's decision to continue walking inside while her assistant spoke to the man.

About Mannara Chopra Mannara Chopra made her film debut with the Telugu romance film Prema Geema Jantha Nai. She made her Hindi film debut with the thriller Zid, both in 2014. She later appeared in Telugu films such as Thikka, Rogue and Sita. In 2023, she gained fame after participating in Bigg Boss 17. She was the second runner-up on the show.

Since then, she has participated in reality shows like Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment and Dance Deewane 4.

In an old interaction with OTTplay in 2024, Mannara spoke about her stint in Bigg Boss 17. She had said, “I was at the receiving end of a lot of hate attacks from other female contestants inside the house and even today, they do talk ill of me in public. But when I see them, I give them all the love and respect because that is who I am. I have earned a lot of love and respect from people on account of how I carried myself in the House; it can’t get better than this."