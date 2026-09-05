Jennifer Lawrence, Priyanka Chopra's interaction is going viral as they turn heads in Paris. Watch video

Paris turned into a starry fashion affair on Friday, September 4, with Jennifer Lawrence and Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining the who's who of the fashion world at the 13th LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers. Hosted at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, the event brought the spotlight on three emerging designers who impressed the jury with their distinct and innovative work. Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns at LVMH Prize with Jennifer Lawrence,

A star-studded jury and A-list guests The nine finalists had a tough but prestigious panel to impress, with several of fashion's biggest names coming together for the event. Pharrell Williams, Jonathan Anderson, Sarah Burton, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Nicolas Ghesquière, Stella McCartney, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, Camille Miceli, Nigo, Phoebe Philo and Michael Rider were part of the jury. LVMH Prize founder and Dior CEO Delphine Arnault was also present for the occasion.

The event was just as much about the star power in the room, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas sharing a moment with Pharrell Williams. Jennifer Lawrence, a Dior ambassador, played an important role as she presented the coveted LVMH Prize to Julie Kegels.

Delphine Arnault also acknowledged the special guests who made the evening memorable. She said at the event, “Once again, I had the honour of welcoming the members of this prestigious jury to the Fondation Louis Vuitton... Furthermore, I wish to express my deep gratitude to Jennifer Lawrence, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Urassaya Sperbund – three truly inspiring figures – for their presence here today.”