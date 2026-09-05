Jennifer Lawrence, Priyanka Chopra's interaction is going viral as they turn heads in Paris. Watch video
Hosted at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, the event brought the spotlight on 3 emerging designers who impressed the jury with their distinct and innovative work.
Paris turned into a starry fashion affair on Friday, September 4, with Jennifer Lawrence and Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining the who's who of the fashion world at the 13th LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers. Hosted at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, the event brought the spotlight on three emerging designers who impressed the jury with their distinct and innovative work.
A star-studded jury and A-list guests
The nine finalists had a tough but prestigious panel to impress, with several of fashion's biggest names coming together for the event. Pharrell Williams, Jonathan Anderson, Sarah Burton, Maria Grazia Chiuri, Nicolas Ghesquière, Stella McCartney, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez, Camille Miceli, Nigo, Phoebe Philo and Michael Rider were part of the jury. LVMH Prize founder and Dior CEO Delphine Arnault was also present for the occasion.
The event was just as much about the star power in the room, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas sharing a moment with Pharrell Williams. Jennifer Lawrence, a Dior ambassador, played an important role as she presented the coveted LVMH Prize to Julie Kegels.
Delphine Arnault also acknowledged the special guests who made the evening memorable. She said at the event, “Once again, I had the honour of welcoming the members of this prestigious jury to the Fondation Louis Vuitton... Furthermore, I wish to express my deep gratitude to Jennifer Lawrence, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Urassaya Sperbund – three truly inspiring figures – for their presence here today.”
Priyanka and JLaw
Jennifer and Priyanka had a sweet moment at the LVMH Prize in Paris, and their interaction has caught the attention of fans online. The two stars were among the biggest names at the star-studded fashion event, where they turned heads with their glamorous appearances. They were seen chatting, laughing, and enjoying their time together.
What's next for Priyanka
Recently, Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom reportedly left the cast of the survival thriller Reset, which was scheduled to begin shooting in just a few days. The film is also led by Priyanka, which was announced back in May 2026. This last-minute exit has left the makers confused, as they now have to find someone else to replace him.
Reset comes from writer Jordan Rawlins and director Matt Smukler, known for the 2020 drama Wildflower. The survival thriller follows Priyanka as she wakes up stranded in the wilderness, with no memory of how she got there. While trying to stay alive and piece together what happened, she crosses paths with a charming stranger, played by Orlando Bloom. He may be her best chance of making it out, but she has no idea if she can actually trust him or what he really wants.
Priyanka Chopra's packed slate
Priyanka Chopra has several projects lined up despite the latest development with Reset. She is currently wrapping up SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theatres in April 2027.
Beyond Varanasi, she will be seen in Nicholas Stoller's comedy Judgment Day alongside Will Ferrell, Zac Efron and Regina Hall. She is also set to headline Mira Nair's Amri, where she will portray legendary painter Amrita Sher-Gil.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More