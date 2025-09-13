Manoj Bajpayee reveals pleading with distributors and exhibitors for 'one good show', asking financers for money

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has revealed that his work doesn't end with acting in a film or a series but goes beyond that. Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Manoj recalled pleading with distributors and exhibitors for a "one good show." He also shared that he asked possible financiers for money. Manoj Bajpayee currently stars in Raam Reddy's Jugnuma (The Fable).

Manoj Bajpayee talks about his struggles in career

Manoj recalled giving "great shots" but later calling and asking financiers for money as he didn't have any with him. “I used to give all those great shots. The shots which were celebrated, talked about, and analysed. But nobody knows that after the shot, I used to get into my van and call possible financers. ‘Ki paise dedo, film karna hai. 10 din ke baad shooting karne ke paise nahi hai (Give me money, I need to do a film. I've to go for shooting after 10 days and I don't have money).’"

Manoj on how he has to plead with distributor, exhibitor

The actor also talked about the hurdles he had to face. "Jab aap aisi films karte ho, toh meri responsibilities hoti hain; funding, buying. Distributor ke office se lekar exhibitor ke office tak gidgidake, I said, ‘Mujhe ek show dedo, badhiya show dedo.' Yahaan tak maine kiya hai (When we do such films, then it's my responsibility--funding, buying. From distributor's office to exhibitor's office, I pleaded saying, 'Give me one show, a good show.' I have done these too). I don’t only stay in these films just as an actor; the work goes beyond that.”

About Manoj's career

Manoj has starred in films such as Bandit Queen, Satya, Shool, Zubeidaa, LOC Kargil, Veer-Zaara, Raajneeti, Aarakshan, Gangs of Wasseypur, Special 26, Aligarh, Aiyaary, Sonchiriya, Gulmohar, Joram and Inspector Zende, among others. He featured in serials and shoes such as Swabhimaan, Imtihaan, The Family Man, Ray and Killer Soup.

About Manoj's new film

Manoj stars in Jugnuma (The Fable), directed by Raam Reddy. The film also features Tillotama Shome, Deepak Dobariyal, Priyanka Bose, Awan Pookot and Hiral Sidhu in the lead roles. Jugnuma saw a nationwide release in cinemas on September 12. It is presented by Guneet Monga and Anurag Kashyap.