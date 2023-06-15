Manoj Bajpayee ‘200 percent’ sure he won't join politics, opens up about meeting Lalu Prasad: I'll remain an actor only

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has said that he will never join politics. In a new interview, Manoj said the ‘question of him joining politics does not arise at all’ as he recalled a 2022 meeting with politicians Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav. Also read: Manoj Bajpayee talks about marriage with Shabana, says 'she’s a proud Muslim and I’m a proud Hindu, but there's no clash' Manoj Bajpayee was recently seen in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, in which he played a lawyer. (File Photo: AFP)

Manoj, who hails from Belwa village in West Champaran district, was in Patna for the promotion of his recently released film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, in which he plays the role of a lawyer who takes on a powerful self-styled godman.

Manoj won't join politics

Speaking to PTI, Manoj Bajpayee said, "When I visited Bihar last time, I met RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav. Since then, people started speculating that I will join politics. I am 200 percent sure I won't do that. Question of joining politics does not arise at all," he said.

During his previous visit to Bihar in September last year, Manoj had met Lalu Prasad at his 10, Circular Road residence. Manoj Bajpayee, who has three National Awards and four Filmfare awards under his belt, further said, "I am actor and will remain an actor only... How does the question of joining politics arise?"

On Bihar's ‘new film policy’

Asked about the Bihar's government plan to come out with a new film policy, Manoj said, "The state government should immediately introduce the new film policy, which will provide proper exposure to artistes of the state. It will also benefit filmmakers, who want to shoot in Bihar."

Manoj also said that there is enormous potential of filmmaking in Bihar. "The glorious past of the state in the field of arts and culture and natural cinematic treasures are enough to attract directors," he added.

Manoj's projects

The actor was last seen in the recently-released courtroom-drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Before that Manoj was seen in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Prior to which, the actor appeared alongside veteran actor Sharmila Tagore in Gulmohar, which came out in March this year. Manoj's upcoming projects include films such as Soup, Dispatch and Joram.