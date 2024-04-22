Manushi Chhillar breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure: ‘I have made my peace with it'
Manushi Chhillar recently opened up on the box office debacle of her action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.
Manushi Chhillar had her fourth release in April 2024. The actor played an action-packed role in Ali Abbas Zafar's high-octane patriotic thriller, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie however, failed to do wonders at the box office despite its hype. In an interview with Zoom, Manushi reflected on BMCM's failure. (Also read: Manushi Chhillar opens up on 30 year age gap with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar: ‘Nothing atrocious’)
Manushi reacts to BMCM box office debacle
The BMCM actor was quizzed about her reaction to the box office fate of her latest release. She opined, “I was like ‘Arey, mere to life me bohot kuchh overnight hua hai (I thought to myself that a lot in my life has happened overnight)’. Not that I haven't worked hard for it. But I used to think that if I'm focused and dedicated, then I am sure I will get something out of it, and I have gotten something out of everything. But yes, as an actor, you want your films to do well. You want people to watch you, to like you, like the film and enjoy and have a good time and feel entertained. Sometimes, it doesn't happen which is completely normal. That's something I have made peace with. For me, the only thing is I need to be doing a good job and exploring new things. I need to also have filmmakers see me do something on screen. So, I think that was my takeaway. Box office numbers are something that, as an actor, you don't have any control over so whatever I don't have control of, I don't think much of it.”
Manushi Chillar played the character of Captain Misha in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Alaya F in pivotal characters. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist in the film. Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy also play crucial roles in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.
Manushi Chhillar's next film
Manushi will next be seen in John Abraham starrer Tehran. The political action-thriller is directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Apart from Neeru Bajwa, the rest of supporting cast is yet to be announced by the makers.
