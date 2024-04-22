 Manushi Chhillar breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure: ‘I have made my peace with it' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Manushi Chhillar breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure: ‘I have made my peace with it'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 22, 2024 06:17 AM IST

Manushi Chhillar recently opened up on the box office debacle of her action-thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Manushi Chhillar had her fourth release in April 2024. The actor played an action-packed role in Ali Abbas Zafar's high-octane patriotic thriller, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie however, failed to do wonders at the box office despite its hype. In an interview with Zoom, Manushi reflected on BMCM's failure. (Also read: Manushi Chhillar opens up on 30 year age gap with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Akshay Kumar: ‘Nothing atrocious’)

Manushi Chhillar recently reacted to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office debacle.
Manushi Chhillar recently reacted to Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office debacle.

Manushi reacts to BMCM box office debacle

The BMCM actor was quizzed about her reaction to the box office fate of her latest release. She opined, “I was like ‘Arey, mere to life me bohot kuchh overnight hua hai (I thought to myself that a lot in my life has happened overnight)’. Not that I haven't worked hard for it. But I used to think that if I'm focused and dedicated, then I am sure I will get something out of it, and I have gotten something out of everything. But yes, as an actor, you want your films to do well. You want people to watch you, to like you, like the film and enjoy and have a good time and feel entertained. Sometimes, it doesn't happen which is completely normal. That's something I have made peace with. For me, the only thing is I need to be doing a good job and exploring new things. I need to also have filmmakers see me do something on screen. So, I think that was my takeaway. Box office numbers are something that, as an actor, you don't have any control over so whatever I don't have control of, I don't think much of it.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Manushi Chillar played the character of Captain Misha in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Alaya F in pivotal characters. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the antagonist in the film. Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy also play crucial roles in the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial.

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

Manushi Chhillar's next film

Manushi will next be seen in John Abraham starrer Tehran. The political action-thriller is directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Apart from Neeru Bajwa, the rest of supporting cast is yet to be announced by the makers.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Manushi Chhillar breaks silence on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's box office failure: ‘I have made my peace with it'
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On