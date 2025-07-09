Manushi Chhillar didn't want to be a misfit alongside veteran actors in Maalik: Didn't want to look like I don't belong

It has been seven years since she signed her first film, but Manushi Chhillar has only seen four releases. The selective actor's fifth film, Maalik, is set for release now, and it features her in a more rooted avatar than anything she has done so far. Ahead of the film's release, Manushi chats with HT about her role and fit in the film. Manushi Chhillar in a still from her upcoming film, Maalik.

On her rooted look in Maalik

As we sit down to speak with Manushi, she has already given a dozen interviews for Maalik. The most common question has been about her de-glam look in the film. When asked if the Hindi film industry puts too much emphasis on the looks of female actors, Manushi responds, "It depends on the role you are playing." The actor explains, “If you are supposed to look like a certain attractive diva, then that is the requirement. It is a visual medium. Actors, both male and female, have to look like their character. There are films where we want the male star to look like a fantasy for all the women, or the female star to look like a fantasy for all the men.”

However, she says that the look, while talked about a lot, is not always just the actor's responsibility. "With the look, there is a team with you. It's not your sole responsibility," says Manushi.

On not being a misfit in the cast

The actor adds that the real challenge for her in Maalik was to make sure that she didn't seem out of place. The film stars Rajkummar Rao in the titular role and boasts a strong support cast, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla, and Swanand Kirkire. "The challenge for me was that this is a very rooted character, and I'll be sharing screen space with a lot of experienced senior actors," says Manushi, adding, "Everyone is playing all these characters with a lot of individuality. Filmmaking is teamwork. I didn't want to look like I don't belong here in this world. That's what I was working on, trying not to look like I'm new to this. I didn't want to look like a misfit."

Maalik, directed by debutant Pulkit, hits the screens on July 11.