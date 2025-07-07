Before Maalik releases, stream these 5 Rajkummar Rao films on OTT

After the rom-com film, Bhool Chuk Maaf, Rajkummar Rao is all set to showcase his intense action avatar in Maalik. Directed by Pulkit, the film will hit cinemas on July 11. The film chronicles Maalik's ruthless rise through the underworld and his clash with a local strongman. The story explores themes of power, corruption, and the dark side of politics. Maalik also features Manushi Chhillar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. Rajkummar Rao in Maalik

As Maalik hits theaters on July 11, stream the 5 best Rajkummar Rao films on OTT!

5 Rajkummar Rao films to watch on OTT

Trapped is a survival drama which revolves around Shaurya, a call center employee who becomes trapped in his new apartment after accidentally locking himself inside. The apartment is located in a deserted multi-storey building, which lacks essential amenities such as food, water and electricity, leaving him struggling to survive. Rajkummar Rao plays the lead role of Shaurya, and Geetanjali Thapa plays his girlfriend, Noorie. It is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane.

Bareilly Ki Barfi revolves around a young woman, Bitti Mishra (Kriti Sanon), who reads the book Bareilly Ki Barfi and falls in love with the author, Pritam Vidrohi. Little does he know that the author is actually Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana), who publishes his book under the name Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao).

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana stars Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles. Directed by Ratnaa Sinha, the film is the story of a couple, Satyendra and Aarti, who meet through a marriage proposal and fall in love. However, Aarti runs away on their wedding night, much to the shock of the groom and his family. The cast also includes Govind Namdev, Alka Amin, Vipin Sharma, Navni Parihar, and others.

Omerta is a biographical crime drama that tells the story of British-Pakistani terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. It focuses on his involvement in the kidnapping of foreign tourists in India in 1994 and the murder of Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002. Directed by Hansal Mehta and starring Rajkummar Rao, the film delves into terrorism, radicalization, and violence.

Aligarh is based on the real-life story of Dr. Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras, a professor at Aligarh Muslim University who was suspended after being filmed secretly having a same-sex encounter. It stars Manoj Bajpayee as Professor Siras and Rajkummar Rao as a journalist who investigates the story. The film explores themes of privacy, social intolerance, and the abuse of marginalized people.