Mere Husband Ki Biwi box office collection day 3: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar film makes 4.23 crore in 1st weekend

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 3: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh's romantic comedy took a slow start at the box office. Though the film was expected to perform better, it has continued to hold steady, according to Sacnilk. Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor's still from Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

Mere Husband Ki Biwi box office report

According to the trade tracking site, Arjun, Bhumi, and Rakul's film collected ₹1.3 crore on its opening day. After receiving a mixed-to-positive response, it held steady on its first Saturday, earning ₹1.7 crore. On its first Sunday (day 3), the film collected ₹1.03 crore, pushing its total to ₹4.23 crore.

The film faces tough competition from Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna's Chhaava. The historical drama, which has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of 2025 so far, shows no signs of slowing down even in its second week. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹36.68 crore on its second Sunday, pushing its total to ₹323.43 crore.

Mudassar Aziz on film's clash with Chhaava

The film's director, Mudassar, addressed the clash with Chhaava and told Bollywood Hungama: "Sir, ‘Mera paigham mohabbat hai, jahan tak pahunche!’ What the film does in the presence or absence of Chhaava isn’t in my control. Putting my best foot forward to entertain people is the only thing that is in my control. I will always appeal to my families, my women audience, my humour lovers, and leave the rest to the Almighty."

About Mere Husband Ki Biwi

The romantic comedy, written and directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment, follows the story of a Delhi professional (Arjun Kapoor) who navigates a complicated love triangle when his ex-wife (Bhumi Pednekar) returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new (Rakul Preet Singh), leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.