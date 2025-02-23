Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mere Husband Ki Biwi box office collection day 3: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar film makes 4.23 crore in 1st weekend

ByRiya Sharma
Feb 23, 2025 10:12 PM IST

Mere Husband Ki Biwi box office collection day 3: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh's romantic comedy released this Friday. 

Mere Husband Ki Biwi Box Office Collection Day 3: Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh's romantic comedy took a slow start at the box office. Though the film was expected to perform better, it has continued to hold steady, according to Sacnilk.

Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor's still from Mere Husband Ki Biwi.
Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor's still from Mere Husband Ki Biwi.

(Also Read: Twitter calls Mere Husband Ki Biwi ‘surprise package of the year’, says ‘Bollywood should take notes')

Mere Husband Ki Biwi box office report

According to the trade tracking site, Arjun, Bhumi, and Rakul's film collected 1.3 crore on its opening day. After receiving a mixed-to-positive response, it held steady on its first Saturday, earning 1.7 crore. On its first Sunday (day 3), the film collected 1.03 crore, pushing its total to 4.23 crore.

The film faces tough competition from Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna's Chhaava. The historical drama, which has emerged as the biggest blockbuster of 2025 so far, shows no signs of slowing down even in its second week. According to Sacnilk, the film collected 36.68 crore on its second Sunday, pushing its total to 323.43 crore.

Mudassar Aziz on film's clash with Chhaava

The film's director, Mudassar, addressed the clash with Chhaava and told Bollywood Hungama: "Sir, ‘Mera paigham mohabbat hai, jahan tak pahunche!’ What the film does in the presence or absence of Chhaava isn’t in my control. Putting my best foot forward to entertain people is the only thing that is in my control. I will always appeal to my families, my women audience, my humour lovers, and leave the rest to the Almighty."

About Mere Husband Ki Biwi

The romantic comedy, written and directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment, follows the story of a Delhi professional (Arjun Kapoor) who navigates a complicated love triangle when his ex-wife (Bhumi Pednekar) returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new (Rakul Preet Singh), leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 23, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On