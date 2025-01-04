Rakul Preet Singh talks about struggles with enjoying food without feeling guilty: 'It’s hard to live…'

When you are on a weight loss journey or just want to stay healthy by keeping track of your calorie consumption, indulging in your favourite dishes can become a task. Rakul Preet Singh also feels the same, and she talked about her struggles in a new Instagram post. She also shared that she is taking steps to overcome these feelings. Rakul Preet Singh talked about her struggles with letting go and enjoying food without feeling guilty.

‘I always struggled with letting go’

Talking about her struggles with letting go and relishing the food items (be it fried or sugary) she enjoys eating, Rakul shared that she is glad that she was able to let go in 2024 and is excited for what 2025 holds. She added that during her year-end holiday with her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, she was ‘able to enjoy every bit of every meal, be it sugar or fried’. She even posted a photo of herself smiling brightly while holding a delectable slice of a tres leches cake.

Rakul wrote, “This holiday was all about letting go ❤️ so here is what I wanted to share…I always struggled with letting go and relishing food without feeling guilty, or the constant stress of getting back on track…basically a lot of guilt attached to indulgence and constant noise in my head…but I’m so happy that I could let go this year.” She added that many would resonate with her feelings as it is often ‘hard task to live in the moment and enjoy the joy of it.’

In the end, Rakul urged her followers to take a pause and enjoy the things they like and then get back on track because ‘how you feel is more important than how you look’. She added, “No one’s validation is more important than your acceptance of yourself. Ok, now yes, obviously we do need to get back on track and it is time to do so but without any fads, without any stress ❤️ embracing all the memories of the trip and looking into the future of 2025.”

Rakul and Jackky's year-end holiday

Rakul and Jackky welcomed the New Year in London and Paris. The actor also shared pictures from her vacation. “Happpppy new year from us to you ❤️❤️ may 2025 be the most amazing year ever filled with abundance , love and light,” she captioned the post.