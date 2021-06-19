Mira Rajput dedicates post to 'not a baby anymore' daughter Misha: 'All my things are yours, sweetheart'

Mira Rajput, wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, on Saturday dedicated a post to her daughter Misha. Taking to Instagram, Mira dropped a picture of Misha in a black and white dress with M written on it. She captioned the post, "Baby M not a baby anymore 🌷 Growing up too fast! All my things are yours, sweetheart! #littlemissy."

Reacting to Mira Rajput's post, fans poured their love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "We wanna see her growing too." Another said, "Big fan of you mam." A third fan said, "I wish you share picture ı miss Missy." "Oh Omgggggggg she is growing soo fast......," commented another. A fan also said, "When will you bless us by sharing Mishki & Zizi's pic? We also wanna see them growing." "Aww they grow up so quickly! Cherish every moment," wrote a fan.





Mira has been giving fans on social media a glimpse of her life. She recently shared pictures from her mother Bela Rajput's birthday party. Sharing a photo with her mother on Instagram on June 17, Mira had captioned it, "Mumma, you’re my everything. Nobody does it like you do and nobody can, like you do. Graceful, selfless, generous, strong, beautiful and always smiling. Happy Birthday to the light of our lives, I love you."

On Friday, she dropped a bunch of pictures from the birthday dinner. The feast included a salad, roasted vegetables, spaghetti and pizza. She also wrote a long post describing the lavish spread.

Mira is the youngest of three sisters. She tied the knot with Shahid Kapoor in 2015. Mira and Shahid have two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain. The couple will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary next month.