IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput has an epic response to fan asking her to chose between Shahid Kapoor and their kids
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain.
bollywood

Mira Rajput has an epic response to fan asking her to chose between Shahid Kapoor and their kids

  • Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, conducted a fun 'this or that' session on Instagram. Check out her responses here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 10:24 AM IST

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput recently conducted a 'this or that' session on Instagram and had some fun answers to fans' questions.

When a fan asked her to choose between Shahid and their children, she responded with, "we both share the same children". Shahid and Mira have a daughter, Misha, and a son Zain.

Mira responds to the questions
Mira responds to the questions
A screenshot of Mira's response.
A screenshot of Mira's response.

She was also asked to chose her favourite celebrity between Shahid and AB de Villiers. Choosing AB, she wrote, "I will use my ghar ki daal lifeline for this question."

She was also asked to choose between Tommy Singh and Kabir Singh - two characters that Shahid has played. She chose Kabir, writing, "at least he loves someone else other than himself."

Mira chooses between Shahid;'s characters.
Mira chooses between Shahid;'s characters.


Shahid played the self-obsessed rockstar Tommy in the controversial film Udta Punjab. He played the titular role in the commercially successful but critically panned film, Kabir Singh, which was a remake of Telugu hit, Arjun Reddy.

Shahid recently completed the shoot of his upcoming sports drama, Jersey, a Hindi remake of the Telugu movie of the same name.

Also read: Karan Patel angry with partial lockdown: 'Stupid and outright senseless'

Shahid essays the role of a cricketer in the film. Jersey also features Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in supporting roles. The original film starred Telugu actor Nani and Shraddha Srinath, and was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Shahid will make his digital debut with an upcoming series created by Raj & DK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
mira rajput mira rajput kapoor shahid kapoor + 1 more

Related Stories

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have a daughter named Vamika.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have a daughter named Vamika.
bollywood

When Anushka Sharma had accepted she had lip job done: 'I'm human, not perfect'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 07:43 AM IST
In an interview in 2016, Anushka Sharma accepted of having gone under the knife and getting a lip job done. In 2014, viewers of Koffee With Karan had first noticed her exaggerated lip.
READ FULL STORY
Radhe stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani.
Radhe stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani.
bollywood

Salman Khan says Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai might be postponed to next Eid

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 07:30 AM IST
  • Salman Khan said that he is 'trying his best' but Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai might have to be postponed, yet again, to next Eid. He said that it might happen if the coronavirus surge continues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP