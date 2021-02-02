Mira Rajput isn't buying Shahid Kapoor's attempt at shocking fans, see her witty comment
- Mira Rajput made a witty comment on her husband Shahid Kapoor's latest Instagram post. Check it out here.
Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a new Instagram selfie, giving fans a glimpse of his new look. "Boo," the actor captioned his post.
The picture showed Shahid with his hair standing on end. His half-brother, Ishaan Khatter, posted a ghost emoji in the comments section. Shahid's wife, Mira, meanwhile, had a witty comment. "Beau," she wrote, correcting Shahid.
Shahid and Mira recently went on vacation to Goa, and she kept her fans and followers updated with their daily adventures -- from videos of their lavish property, to stunning sunsets and amazing food.
Shahid completed the shoot of his upcoming film, Jersey, recently. Upon his return home, he practiced social distancing for a while, much to Mira's annoyance. "Crush is home but still long distance,” she captioned a post on Instagram, which showed Shahid sitting across from her, at a distance. She then shared the same picture in monochrome and wrote, “Clearly that sweatshirt is loved more than me.”
Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and celebrated their five-year anniversary in 2020. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.
Also read: Mira Rajput on life with Shahid Kapoor: ‘I don’t consider our household to be a film family’
In an interview to The Times of India, she said that she doesn't consider them to be a 'film family'. She said, “I think like any other family, ours, too, is a normal family. I don’t consider our household to be a film family. It’s just that my husband works in films. It is his profession, and not something that formulates our entire life."
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gossiping Maheep diverts attention from Shanaya's washboard abs in new pic
- Shanaya Kapoor has shared a new picture, showing off her washboard abs, but she wants you to spot her mother, Maheep Kapoor, gossiping with Seema Khan in the background.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira isn't buying Shahid's attempt at shocking fans, see her witty comment
- Mira Rajput made a witty comment on her husband Shahid Kapoor's latest Instagram post. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hansal Mehta is in splits after Kamaal R Khan blocks him on Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Bhasin: I have always been targeted just because I am a singer and I like to look sexy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa-Raj wish Shamita on her birthday, he threatens her with a swayamvar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha stuns in throwback Maldives pic, Tiger's sister calls her 'natural beauty'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natasha Dalal spotted for first time since wedding with Varun Dhawan. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jisshu U Sengupta: I won’t shy away from calling 2020 my year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pankaj Tripathi: I don’t worry if I lose on endorsements or film projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor, expecting her second child with Saif, gorges on 'best meal ever'
- Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared pictures of 'the best meal ever', prepared by her friend, Malaika Arora's mother. Kareena is expected to deliver her second baby this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: There should be legal ramification for abusing people online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddhant invites Katrina to work out, fan quips 'Salman wants to know location'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky's fan hands him samosa at airport, check out actor's hilarious post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia blushes as she says that she loves Ranbir, it's the cutest thing ever
- Alia Bhatt, in an Instagram 'true or false' session, blushed as she said that she loves '8', referring to her boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor. Check out all her answers here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut buys property worth ₹4 cr for her siblings, cousins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox