Mira Rajput wishes 'perpetual third wheel' Ishaan Khatter with a sweet birthday note: 'Always keep the kids busy'

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and penned a birthday note for her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. She shared a happy picture of Ishaan and called him ‘loving, perpetual third wheel and the best chachu.’

She wrote, “Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter Love you loads.”

“May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever (Let’s keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know.. “evolved”) Always be happy and keep the kids busy,” she added, referring to her children, daughter Misha and son Zain. Ishaan replied, “Hah!!! Amen! Your words are sweeter than cake. Love ya 4eva galll.”

Mira and Ishaan share a close bond. They often drop comments on each others' posts, some featuring inside jokes, and also feature in Instagram videos together. Mira also seems to be close to his rumoured girlfriend, actor Ananya Panday and had shared a note for her as well on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Ishaan kicked off his birthday in a theatre. Sharing a picture in which he was posing inside a cinema hall, Ishaan wrote, “Thank you all for the birthday love Couldn’t ask for a bigger gift than being back in the dreamscape again after 20 months - the CINEMAS. There’s just nothing like it. 'Rooh ka daana paani'. Let the spice flow.” He appeared to have caught a screening of Denis Villeneuve's Dune.

Also read: Ishaan Khatter wishes rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday on birthday, wants the 'truth' to always be on her side

Ishaan was last seen in Khaali Peeli, with Ananya. The film skipped a theatrical release and streamed directly on Zee's streaming platform - Zee Plex. Ishaan will now be seen in Phone Bhoot. He stars with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the horror-comedy film.

He also has Pippa in the pipeline. He will share the screen with Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli. The film is based on the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 and will be directed by Raja Krishna Menon.