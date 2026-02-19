Model shares video of Priyanka Chopra using her ‘couture gown’ to wipe away her tears; fans say: 'Queen of humility’

"Never washing my face nor taking a shower (crying face emojis), a true definition of a QUEEN @priyankachopra in her custom @gauravguptaofficial (crown, sparkles, and folded hands emojis)," she concluded her note. She added Priyanka's song Teri Dulhan Sajaungi from her 2005 film Barsaat as the background music.

As she got teary-eyed, Priyanka was seen wiping her eyes with a section of her attire. The actor also brushed Geena's hair away from her face gently before posing for the camera. Sharing the clip, Geena captioned the post, "A true girl's girl. A woman who will literally use her own couture gown to wipe your tears!!!"

Taking to Instagram, Geena posed a clip as she attended the premiere of Priyanka's upcoming film The Bluff. For the event, Priyanka wore Gaurav Gupta's yellow saree gown with an extended veil drape. In the video, Geena was seen chatting with Priyanka, who smiled.

Actor Priyanka Chopra is known for going out of her way to show support and be kind to other women. Now, a model, Geena Sandhu, who got emotional after meeting Priyanka, has shared a video showing how the actor handled the situation.

Fans can't stop praising ‘queen’ Reacting to the post, a fan said, "We love PC, and this is one of the reasons out of billions." A person wrote, "Stoppp this is so precious." A comment read, "Queen of humility!!! Yet another reason why we love her." An Instagram user said, "This is so cute!!! I’ll say it again, y'all look like sisters." How adorable!!" Another fan commented, "She is always making sure all the girls around feel special." A social media user said, "Priyanka queen, always supporting other girls."

She also posted a bunch of photos from the event, including a few with Priyanka. She wrote, “Last night at the premiere of #TheBluff, I kept thinking about how @priyankachopra's role honours resilience, reinvention, and the quiet strength of women who hold both fire and grace.”

“When I spoke to Priyanka Chopra last night, that’s exactly what I told her. She perfectly depicted layered womanhood in The Bluff… a mother, deeply feminine in so many ways, yet incredibly strong and fierce when it comes to protecting her own. It made me see myself in her in so many ways. Bold. Fierce. And unapologetic,” she added.

“Counting down to watching The Bluff (again!!!) streaming on Amazon Prime Video on February 25th. A powerful story of survival, strength, and a woman facing danger while protecting the ones she loves most,” she concluded.

About The Bluff, Priyanka's other projects In The Bluff, Priyanka will be seen taking on high-octane action scenes against Karl Urban with swords and guns in full swing. The film has been directed by Frank E Flowers. It will start streaming on Prime Video from February 25. Fans will see Priyanka in the second season of the web series Citadel.

She also has her Telugu debut, SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the pipeline. The film will release on April 7, 2027. In the movie, Priyanka will essay the role of Mandakini.