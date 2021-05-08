Mother’s Day Special | Sunny Leone feels it’s better to tell the truth to our kids about Covid than shielding them from reality

Being a busy celebrity and a hands-on mother to three children is certainly not a child’s play, pun intended. Actor Sunny Leone has so far been able to juggle all, and add to that the current pandemic times.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, we ask the 39-year-old how she has been dealing with the crisis so far. The actor reveals she consciously chose to tell her three kids — Nisha (5), Asher and Noah (twins, 3) about what is unfolding.

“We have explained what the virus is to our children — that we can get very sick and nobody in our house is supposed to get this virus. We have known a few people who have caught the virus and do you remember how sick they’ve got and they had to stay in and how scary it was. I feel it’s better and easier to tell the truth to our children that shielding them from the reality. We have been fortunate enough so far,” Leone says.

Until shoots were stopped, the actor had been venturing out and working. She has a web show and film lined up next, apart from a reality show which she shot for in Kerala. She continues to be there as of now. Being a mother, Leone confesses, is all about a new experience every day, despite work keeping her occupied.

“Every single day is different. If I am there in the morning, yes I will have to work in the evenings and day time. I come back home early for them, and take certain days off during the week so we definitely get quality time together,” she says.

While the day is certainly marked to celebrate all the mothers, Leone says her children are too young for her to celebrate it like a holiday. Looking after them even more carefully in the pandemic takes precedence.

“This feeling of ‘oh I should get something, feel something different on the day’ will come later on. As of right now, the day doesn’t mean I get a day off. My children are still very young and need attending to. I remember growing up, my mother would have a day off and nice things would happen. They happen with me too. But my children still need to be fed, taken care of and doing their clothes and stuff. There are not a lot of people to do that. That responsibility is still there. Maybe later as they grow older, I can get them to start pampering me! But right now, it’s mommy pampering them,” she laughs.

