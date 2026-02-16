MP Karti Chidambaram addresses speculation Dhurandhar's fake currency scene is about him: ‘Should've asked me…’
On a podcast, MP Karti Chidambaram spoke about Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar and opened up about his ‘cameo’ in it.
In Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, there is a scene involving an unnamed politician and his son, who facilitate a counterfeit currency scam, which Ranveer Singh’s Hamza uncovers and informs R Madhavan’s Director of IB Ajay Sanyal about. After watching the film, many believed this scene pointed the finger at MP P Chidambaram and his son, Karti Chidambaram, who faced similar accusations. Now, MP Karti addressed speculation about whether the scene was about him and his father.
Was Dhurandhar fake currency scene about Chidambaram?
On a podcast with ANI, MP Karti was asked if he has watched Dhurandhar, to which he replied, “No. I have been told that I have a cameo there. But it’s in Hindi. I’ve also been told it’s a three-hour-long movie. So maybe on my multiple flights, I’ll watch it. I hope the producer had called me and asked me who they should cast in my cameo. I would’ve given some suggestions.” When asked who should play him and his father, he jokingly replied that Pierce Brosnan and Michal Caine should play them.
When asked if he’s speaking about the currency counterfeit plates scene, the politician replied, “If people can mix up fact, fiction and WhatsApp forwards, what can I do? If you really think it happened, shouldn’t the government of India have some records? Does anybody even understand it? Unfortunately, thanks to WhatsApp and Mark Zuckerberg, people can’t sift through fact and fiction. Everything merges in this maya (illusion) world. With AI, it’s only going to get worse.”
What is the Dhurandhar counterfeit scene about?
In Dhurandhar, Hamza learns about Arjun Rampal’s Major Iqbal’s counterfeit currency operation. He learns that Pakistan possesses Indian currency plates and relates the information to Sanyal. It later emerges that the counterfeit currency network is run by Khanani & Kalia International (KKI) and is backed by ISI due to Iqbal.
A union minister and his son are accused in the film of having links to the racket and handing over counterfeit plates to Pakistan during an unscheduled stopover. Sanyal claims there’s ‘no point’ in telling his superiors due to allegedly widespread corruption. He also remarks that he will instead sit on this information and hope a politician acts on it in the future.
Since the film’s release, there have been many social media posts claiming that this scene refers to P Chidambaram and his son, Karti Chidambaram, and their alleged activities.
Dhurandhar, which was released in theatres on December 5 last year, stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and others. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will be released in theatres on March 19.
