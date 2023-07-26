MS Dhoni is open to acting in films, says wife Sakshi Dhoni; reveals the genre he'd prefer

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is likely to venture into acting, his wife Sakshi Dhoni has revealed. Sakshi was speaking at a press conference in Chennai, when she talked about her husband's acting debut. (Also read: MS Dhoni announces Tamil project Let’s Get Married, ropes in Harish Kalyan) Sakshi Dhoni reveals MS Dhoni may take up acting in films.

Dhoni Entertainment debut

The couple recently announced the new production house Dhoni Entertainment. The Tamil film Let's Get Married, directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, is the first film that Dhoni Entertainment has produced. The film will also be released in Telugu. It stars Nadiya, Yogi Babu, and Mirchi Vijay.

MS Dhoni may start acting

Sakshi accompanied producer Shakthi, RJ Vijay, Nadhiya, Ramesh Thamilmani, Ivana, and Harish Kalyan for a press conference to promote her first production in Chennai. Asked if MS Dhoni may take up the role of a lead character in a film, Sakshi said, “If there’s something good, he may just (do it). He is not camera-shy. He has been acting in advertisements since 2006, and he is not afraid of facing the camera. So, might do it if there’s something good.”

Dhoni may take up an action film

Sakshi also added that the cricketer will be best-suited for action films, and said “Action. He is always in action. What would you choose for him? If we plan to make a movie with MS Dhoni as a hero, then it will only be an action-packed entertainer. If a character with a good story and good message comes, then MS Dhoni will consider acting in a movie.” Ramesh added, “He is a real-life superhero, and I would like to see him in a superhero film.”

During the event, Ramesh also talked about the involvement of his producers. “Sakshi was particular about having a heroine who can speak Tamil and not some actor from the North. She wanted things to be authentic. Also, both Dhoni and she were very supportive. Dhoni told me that ‘More than anything else, we should like what we have done. Everything else comes later. In that way, I am proud of what you guys have made with LGM.’ Dhoni has so far watched the film thrice,” he said.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has had an emotional connection with Tamil Nadu, where he is fondly known as Thala (leader). He got the name ever since his association with the IPL team Chennai Super Kings.

