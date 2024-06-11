Munjya box office collection day 4: Mona Singh, Sharvari-starrer sees a dip, earns 23 crore so far

Munjya box office collection day 4: The horror comedy starring Mona Singh, Sharvari, and Abhay Verma witnessed a dip in collections on the first weekday. As per the latest report by Sacnilk.com, Munjya crossed the ₹ 20 crore mark on Monday, taking the box office total to ₹ 23 crore. Munjya is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. (Also read: Varun Dhawan doesn't want you to miss the post-credit scene of Munjya. Here's why) Munjya released in theatres on June 7.

Munjya box office update day 4

The report states that Munjya collected ₹ 3.75 crore on the fourth day of its release. Munjya opened well at the box office, minting ₹ 4 crore on its first day of release. On day 2 the film collected ₹ 7.25 crore and ₹ 8 crore on the third day of its release. With day four collections into account, Munjya has now collected ₹ 23 crore so far in India.

The report also adds that Munjya had 17.05 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday.

Munjya marks the latest addition to the Maddock Films' horror comedy universe, Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), and Bhediya (2022). Set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, Munjya follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature from the world of Indian belief and cultural system.

On Sunday, Varun Dhawan shared an Instagram post congratulating the team and revealing his post-credit scene in the film, which has a tie to his character in Bhediya. He shared a clip from the post-credits scene where his character from Bhediya, Bhaskar, is seen hiding behind a big rock in the jungle and covering himself with leaves. He sees Abhishek Banerjee's Janardan and asks him to help. He then throws some clothes towards Bhaskar.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “The latest entrant in this horror comedy universe, Munjya, is definitely the weakest, not only in terms of the star power but mostly for its screenplay and direction which makes it an average watch with nothing spectacularly scary.”