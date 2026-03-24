‘Whenever I think of humour, my first preference is Akshay Kumar,' says Priyadarshan on his casting priority

Director Priyadarshan has called actor Akshay Kumar his first "preference" when it comes to Hindi comedy movies. Speaking with news agency ANI, Priyadarshan opened up about his casting process in the films, saying that he decides the actor after writing the script. He added that for humour, Akshay Kumar is his top choice due to both preference and comfort working with him. Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar earlier worked together in movies such as Bhagam Bhag, Hera Pheri and Garam Masala.

Priyadarshan says Akshay Kumar is his first preference Priyadarshan said, "I think about my script first. Then I decide who is right for it. Whenever I think of humour, my first preference is Akshay. More than anything, it's my comfort level of working with him."

Priyadarshan talks about his film Bhool Bhulaiya, his other films The director also reflected on the making of Bhool Bhulaiya and noted that the film was originally supposed to be a psychological thriller rather than a horror comedy. "No, we didn't think about horror comedy when we made Bhool Bhulaiya. We just thought of a film which is a psychological thriller, but if you watch any of my films, there will be a lot of humour," added Priyadarshan.

He continued, "From the day I started my career, I have been doing that. I like situational humour. So, I also tried to put a little bit of humour into horror because when you go to watch a horror film, people will be a little tense. So, they actually look for a chance to laugh a little bit at that. That is how we have decided to make films in the genre of horror comedy."

All about Priyadarshan and Akshay's previous and upcoming films together Priyadarshan and Akshay had earlier worked together in movies such as Bhagam Bhag, Hera Pheri and Garam Masala. The duo are collaborating for the upcoming horror comedy film Bhooth Bangla, which will release in theatres on April 10. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi in prominent roles.

Priyadarshan and Akshay's new movies After Bhoot Bangla, Priyadarshan will direct Haiwan. It stars Akshay alongside Saif Ali Khan, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Priyadarshan has also announced that his 100th film will be with Mohanlal. The director is known for memorable comedies such as Hulchul, Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Malamaal Weekly, Khatta Meetha and Chup Chup Ke.

Apart from Bhooth Bangla and Haiwan, Akshay also has Welcome to the Jungle and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.