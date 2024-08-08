Nani Soni Razdan rolls up car windows after paparazzi click Raha Kapoor, internet says ‘child can’t even take fresh air'

Fun day out

On Thursday, Soni enjoyed a drive with Raha in Mumbai. Several Mumbai based photographers posted moments from their day out on Instagram.

In one video, which was posted by a pap, Raha is seen with her head out of the car as she takes in the fresh air with Soni holding her. The clip goes on to show Soni bringing her inside the car and rolling up the windows of the car after spotting several paparazzi.

In a white t-shirt, and her hair kept open, Raha looked beyond adorable. Soni was seen in a pink shirt, with her hair open.

Fans react

After watching the video, several social media users wondered if Soni got uncomfortable after being spotted by photographers with the way she rolled up her car’s window.

“Raha's Nani is not comfortable with paps,yaar,” wrote one user. Another shared, “Kyo pareshan karte ho jab unka man nhi hota hai (why do you disturb them)”.

“Where is humanity @viralbhayani a child can’t even take some fresh air ? You can see the grand mother isn’t comfortable and yet the camera is on her,” shared one user.

“Bichari ko car se aaraam se bahar dekhne ki b permission nahi he (She is not allowed to look out of the car in peace),” shared one user.

Raha is the daughter of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April 2022 in a close-knit family ceremony. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022.

About Soni Razdan

Mahesh Bhatt was previously married to Kiran Bhatt. They have two children – Pooja and Rahul. Later, Mahesh met Soni Razdan during the Saaransh shoot. They got married on April 20, 1986, and had Alia and Shaheen.

Soni was seen in the 2021 film Sardar Ka Grandson. In the same year, she was also seen in a web show, Call My Agent: Bollywood. She will last seen in war drama Pippa, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli and Mrunal Thakur.