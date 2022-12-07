National award-winning team including Pankaj Tripathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury comes together for this investigate social drama

Set to take cinephiles buffs on a roller-coaster ride, National Award-winning director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s untitled next began shooting yesterday, and it promises to be high on content. Starring actors such as Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu in lead roles, the film is an investigative drama with a heartwarming story of a dysfunctional family coming together.

Chowdhury, who has earlier helmed the Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Pink (2016), says, “I am happy to do this film that has an intriguingly layered story which reveals itself over time. How faced with all odds, people come together to form a strong unit.”

The film’s first shoot commenced in Mumbai and will move to Kolkata for its second schedule.

Producer Viraf Sarkari of Wiz Films is elated with their first feature film production. “We’re delighted to begin this journey with a socially relevant film being put together by a multi-award-winning and talented team of actors and music director Shantanu Moitra,” he says.

Producer Mahesh Ramanathan, CEO, HT Content Studio, who has five National Awards to his credit, says, “Aniruddha builds on his forte of exploring socially relevant themes with honesty and promises to deliver another impactful film that would entertain audiences while the message hits home. From a team that has won over 12 National Awards and delivered box office successes, audiences can expect a film that stays with them.”

Producer KVN from KVN Productions says, “We are very happy that our first Hindi feature film will be featuring one of India’s finest actors Pankaj Tripathi.”

The cast, too, is excited to embark on this journey. Tripathi tells us, “I have read a lot of scripts lately, and this one was one of the most amazing one.”

Sanghi, who plays Tripathi’s daughter in the film says, “It was that rare moment every artiste craves for, to hear a story that you resonate with. I can’t wait to bring our pure yet complex tale to our audiences.

Thiruvothu calls this project a “massive opportunity” to “dismantle and unlearn”. She explains, “I’ll be working with Aniruddha sir and Pankaj sir. That’s always an amazing and scary process so you need people you can do a sort of trust fall while you create a character so perceptive.”

The film co-produced by Shyam Sunder and Indrani Mukherjee, is slated to release in 2023.