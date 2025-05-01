Navneet Malik says The Bhootnii offers everything a notch higher than Stree franchise: ‘Un dono se upar hi hai’

In 2024, Maddock's Stree 2 created a stir at the box office. The film gave fans chills and made them laugh out loud in theatres. This year, another film, The Bhootnii, starring Mouni Roy and Sanjay Dutt, is set to release in cinemas. Since the trailer dropped, some internet users have drawn comparisons to the Stree franchise. (Also Read: Navneet Malik: With big canvas of web-series, release pressure has gone up) Navneet Malik says The Bhootnii will be better than Stree.

However, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, actor Navneet Malik, who plays the younger version of Sanjay Dutt in the film, addressed these comparisons and stated that The Bhootnii will be better than both Stree and Stree 2.

Navneet Malik on working in The Bhootnii

Navneet explained that his character is based on Sanjay Dutt's personal life. Speaking about his experience working on the film, he said, “The experience was amazing. Obviously, the bigger the star cast, the more fun you have working with them because you share experiences. Overall, we shot it with a lot of ease and fun. Since the story is also a horror-comedy, it was only natural that there was comedy on set too. So we had a great time shooting the film, and the audience will have a great time watching it.”

Navneet Malik on The Bhootnii comparisons with Stree

Navneet also addressed the comparisons with the Stree franchise and highlighted what sets The Bhootnii apart. He said, “Mujhe lagta hai un dono se upar hi hai (I think the film is above both Stree and Stree 2). For example, Stree was only horror-comedy, but in The Bhootnii, you’ll see proper action. The film has Sanjay Dutt, it has romance, and many other elements. It’s not just a horror-comedy; it’s an action-horror-comedy. Sanjay sir is doing horror-comedy for the first time, so it’s an overall package for the masses. Stree was good, but this offers everything a notch higher.”

About The Bhootnii

Written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, the film stars Mouni Roy as a ghost named Mohabbat and Sanjay Dutt as a ghost hunter. It also features Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari and Aasif Khan in key roles. The film is set to clash with Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh's Raid 2, as both films are scheduled for release on 1 May in cinemas.

About Navneet Malik

Navneet made his Bollywood debut in Love Hostel, starring Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra. That same year, he appeared in Heropanti 2 alongside Tiger Shroff, playing Tara Sutaria's boyfriend. However, he gained recognition for his role in the series The Freelancer. He has also worked in television shows such as Deewaniyat and Aankh Micholi.