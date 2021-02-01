Navya Nanda drops adorable throwback pic with 'partner since 2000', Agastya. See it here
- Amitabh Bachchan's grandchildren, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda, set sibling goals in this throwback picture, taken by Abhishek Bachchan.
Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has shared a throwback picture, which showed her sleeping in the backseat of a car, with her brother, Agastya, next to her.
Navya, who recently made her Instagram account public, captioned the post, "Partners since 2000," and credited her uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan, for taking the photo.
The picture received love from several industry figures. Maheep Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments section. "Awww my baccchaaaass," wrote Armaan Jain, while Shanaya Kapoor called Navya and Agastya 'cuties'.
Navya, the daughter of Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, is a digital technology graduate from Fordham University and has a women's empowerment organisation called Project Naveli, and a health organisation called Aara.
She had to deal with a couple of trolls who commented on a Project Naveli post recently. Reacting to the post, about bridging the gender gap in terms of employment opportunities for women, one person wrote, "Seriously india ??? Lol first provide access opportunity to atleast one district of Maharashtra than talk about India simply using india name." Navya took the comment positively and wrote, "Sure! Thank you for the positivity & support."
Also read: Navya Naveli hits back at troll who told her to 'get a job'. This was her reply
Another person wrote, "You first need a job, then you can do all this." Navya replied, "I do have a job actually."
