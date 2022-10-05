Navya Naveli Nanda says being able to discuss menstruation with grandfather Amitabh Bachchan 'is a sign of progress'

Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, called it a sign of progress as she discussed menstruation on a public forum in the presence of her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan. The entrepreneur, who is also a mental health advocate, also said she grew up in a home where she felt comfortable having these conversations which continue to be taboo otherwise. Also Read| Navya says Jaya Bachchan ‘would bash a lot of people up’

Navya Naveli Nanda, and actors Amitabh Bachchan, Dia Mirza, and Rashmika Mandanna, recently attended a telethon about health where experts also discussed women's health and how can it be elevated. After Rashmika said that adolescents feel uncomfortable discussing taboo topics with their parents, Amitabh Bachchan agreed with her and also noted that he considers menstruation 'a sign of recreation.'

At the NDTV event, Navya also agreed with her grandfather, and said, "Like he mentioned, it's a sign of life. That's not something that we should be ashamed of, or shy away from. Menstruation has been a taboo for a long time, but there has been progress. I’m sitting on stage today with my grandfather and talking about periods, and that itself is a sign of progress. The fact that we are sitting on a platform today with many people watching us and having an open conversation about menstruation itself shows that we have progressed, not just as women but as a country."

Navya added, "It’s great that not just the women, but the men have also joined in this mission of making menstruation a destigmatised conversation. More importantly, at home, because change always begins at home. Women should feel comfortable and safe about their own bodies in their own homes before going out in society and talking about that. I was fortunate enough to grow up in a home where I felt comfortable having these conversations."

Navya co-founded an online healthcare portal for women, named Aara Health, in 2020. The organisation is described as ‘a secure, non-judgmental, and trustworthy virtual healthcare platform for women.’ Navya also started a campaign Project Naveli, through which she aims to ‘fight’ gender inequality.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON