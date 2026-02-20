Navya Naveli Nanda admits she receives ‘fair share of hate’ on social media, reveals how she deals with it

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, recently opened up about the darker side of social media, admitting that she is no stranger to online hate. However, instead of letting the negativity get to her, she revealed that she has learned to navigate it. Navya Naveli Nanda is granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Navya Naveli Nanda on facing online hate During an interview with Variety India, Navya confessed to facing hate on social media, adding that she doesn’t let social media shape her self-perception.

“I try not to give in to what I see on social media. I have faced my fair share of hate on social media as well, but I try not to let it get to me because my belief is that I actively chose to be on social media as a public figure because of the work that I do,” Navya said.

She continued, “And especially in the work that I'm involved in, which is development work and non-profit work. It's things that I'm doing for people. So it's very important for me to be receptive of what people have to say about me and my work because it allows me to do it better and to give them what they want. But I try to kind of stay away from letting that change my perception of myself. I try to use social media as much as I possibly can to put out more of my work; I don't share a lot of my personal life on social media.”

She went on to describe herself as “very shy” and “a massive introvert” as an attempt to dispel the common misconceptions people have about her personality. Navya said that people think she is an extrovert because she does a lot of interviews and talks a lot. However, in reality, she is actually “very shy and a massive introvert”.

About Navya Naveli Nanda Navya is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and businessman Nikhil Nanda, son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda. Her younger brother, Agastya, recently made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies and his big-screen foray with Ikkis.

Naveli graduated from New York's Fordham University in 2020. The same year, she co-founded Aara Health, a health-tech platform. She also pursued the blended MBA programme at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A). Beyond her academic endeavours, Navya is the founder of the non-profit Project Naveli, a participant in her family business, Escorts Kubota, and the host of the podcast What The Hell Navya, with her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan.