Navya Naveli Nanda smiles bright in purple dress, gets love from uncle Abhishek Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a new picture on Instagram. She is seen smiling brightly in the photo, wearing a purple dress.

Navya Naveli Nanda, who is the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda, is seen bathed in a golden glow in the picture. She used a moon emoji as the caption of her photo.





The photo got reactions from followers and family members. "Cha Ching," wrote Shweta, with a heart emoji. Abhishek Bachchan dropped a red heart emoji. Shanaya Kapoor commented, "cute little (bird)." Her friend Pragya Saboo wrote, "Omggggg !!! You are gorgeous."

Navya regularly shares updates from her life on Instagram. Recently, she gave fans a peek into her office. She was seen standing on a flight of stairs in a white shirt and cream-coloured pants. Last week, she also took fans inside her home. "At home with @rohanshrestha & @alliaalrufai," she had captioned the pictures in which she was seen posing at her home.

Navya is a Fordham University graduate and has majored in digital technology and UX design. She has plans to join her father in the family business, Escorts. Speaking about her plans, Navya had told Vogue magazine, "I would be the fourth generation of the family taking the lead—and the first woman. It is a great sense of pride for me to be carrying forward this incredible legacy left behind by my great-grandfather HP Nanda."

She is also one of the four founders of Aara Health, an organisation working towards ensuring healthy and hygienic lives for women. In a chat with Miss Malini called Talking Period Poverty With Navya Nanda And Gayatri Chhabria, Navya also weighed in on the gender inequality issue. "I think before even understanding the access to healthcare, it is important to understand how healthcare is viewed by women in general. Women inherently prioritize the health and well being of their family over themselves. I have seen that happen at my own home with my grandmother and my mother.

"They are the sole caregivers. Because of that, they are always taking care of the family, the husband and the children. I don't think their own health, mental or physical is a priority. That stems from the gender roles we force as a society and that's where the patriarchy and misogyny comes in where men have always been the head of the family and breadwinners, and the woman the caretaker. That, I think, has caused a big disparity in terms of how women even look at health and prioritise their own well being," she added.