Saif Ali Khan's funny, expletive-laden reaction to hearing Go Goa Gone pitch, revealed by Krishna DK: 'Mujhe karna hai'

The Family Man co-creator Krishna DK has revealed Saif Ali Khan's expletive-laden reaction to the pitch for Go Goa Gone, the 2013 zombie comedy in which he played the supporting role of Boris, a Delhi man masquerading as a Russian gangster.

In an appearance on comedian Sorabh Pant's podcast, Krishna DK also said that he didn't have any trouble convincing Shahid Kapoor and Manoj Bajpayee for their respective Amazon Prime Video projects. Krishna works with his longtime creative partner Raj Nidimoru. Together, they are known as Raj and DK.

He said, "Go Goa Gone, we had Kunal (Kemmu) in mind right from the get-go. And for the role of Saif, we only had to meet him once. And we met him once, gave him the basic idea, and he heard it, and he said, 'Yeh toh ch******a hai, mujhe karna hai.' So that's how simple it was."

Goa Gone also featured Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari, and others. A sequel, set around an alien invasion, was confirmed by producer Dinesh Vijan last year. “The team of Roohi is writing the sequel. The writer came up with the idea and I loved it and then we developed it. Eros said let’s announce it and we did. We just need to give every actor, who was there in the first part, a little more like a 2.0 version and bring something new," he told PTI.

He added, "Zombie element won’t be there, we are doing it with aliens. The world will be similar like same emotion, same comic timing, like stoner comedy, but a new journey.”