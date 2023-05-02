Nawazuddin Siddiqui says Kangana Ranaut creates a good atmosphere on set: 'Not seen a better producer'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has a busy month with two back-to-back releases with Afwah on May 5 and Jogira Sara Ra Ra on May 12. After that, the prolific actor also has the films Tiku Weds Sheru, Haddi, Adbhut and Noorani Chehra due to be released this year. In Tiku Weds Sheru, the actor has collaborated with Kangana Ranaut on the project. Kangana is producing it under the banner of Manikarnika Films. Nawazuddin felt Kangana was a helpful producer on set who created a good atmosphere on the film set. (Also read: Jogira Sara Ra Ra trailer: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has to 'break' an arranged marriage in this zany comedy) Kangana Ranaut and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are working together on the dark satire, Tiku Weds Sheru.

Tiku Weds Sheru marks the acting debut of Avneet Kaur who stars opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the dark comedy. There is a 27-year age gap between the two actors in the film. Written and directed by Sai Kabir, the film will have its digital premiere on Prime Video. Kangana had earlier described the film as "a love story and a satire with dark humour."

In an interview with Amar Ujala, Nawazuddin praised Kangana as a producer. He shared, "I have not yet seen a better producer than Kangana Ranaut. She used to create a good atmosphere on the set with her positive thinking. Everyone used to feel affinity. There is no doubt that she is one of the best actress of our country. As good an actor as she is, she is also a good producer."

Besides Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana is also producing Emergency, in which she stars as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana is also directing the project which features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman and the late Satish Kaushik. She launched her own production house in 2020, naming it after her National Film Award-winning role in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019.

Kangana and Nawazuddin have never acted with one another in a film yet. In 2021, when announcing his casting, Manikarnika Films ' Twitter account shared, "The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku weds Sheru. We are privileged to have found our Lion #TikuwedsSheru Filming begins soon."

Nawazuddin's next film Afwah is directed by Sudhir Mishra and stars Bhumi Pednekar and Sumit Vyas. Neha Sharma stars opposite him in the comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

