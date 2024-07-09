Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares a rare appreciation post for another actor: 'A privilege to work with you...'

Throughout the course of his career, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has established a distinguished presence within the entertainment industry through his versatility and exceptional acting capabilities. Recently, the actor used social media as a platform to express his appreciation for a co-star of his from the film, Mom. Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui calls himself ‘ugliest actor' in Bollywood, opens up about facing taunts about his looks Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in web film, Rautu Ka Raaz.

On the seventh anniversary of his film on Sunday, the actor looked back at the memories of shooting the film, and recalled working with late cinematic icon Sridevi.

Nawazuddin honours Sridevi

On his Instagram Stories, Nawazuddin shared a video featuring glimpses from the film, including a short clip of Sridevi’s interview.

Reflecting on his experience of working with Sridevi, Nawazuddin said, “Even today, I miss Sridevi dearly. I had a great time working with her in 'MOM.' Doing a film with Sridevi was a privilege and a joy. Thanks for your kind words”.

More about MOM

Released on July 7, 2017, MOM, is a gripping thriller which went on garner acclaim for its intense storyline and powerful performances. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film narrates the story of a mother's quest for justice after her stepdaughter is assaulted. Nawazuddin was seen as a private detective, which showcased his ability to blend into any character with ease. The film also featured Akshaye Khanna, Sajal Aly and Adnan Siddiqui, with AR Rahman as a music director.

In Mom, Sridevi played a teacher who hunts down and kills the men who brutally raped her stepdaughter and left her for dead. She posthumously won the National Award for Best Actress in 2018 for her performance in the film. Mom was her final film as a lead actor, although she was last seen in a special appearance in Aanand L Rai’s Zero. Made on a budget of ₹30 crore, the film earned over ₹100 crore.

About Sridevi’s death

Sridevi was found dead in the bathtub of her room at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers Hotel in Dubai on February 28, 2018. The autopsy report cited ‘accidental drowning’ as the cause of death.

On the work front

Nawazuddin was seen in Haddi, which was released on OTT platform Zee5. His most recent release is Rautu Ka Raaz, which was also released on Zee5 on June 28. Directed by Anand Surapur, the mystery drama also stars Atul Tiwari, Rajesh Kumar, and Narayani Shastri.