Neelima Azeen opens up about facing online criticism and bullying over her married life: ‘I never married for riches’

Having one’s personal life constantly dissected in the public eye can be deeply intimidating, and for Neelima Azeem, the criticism has been relentless. The veteran actor has long faced intense trolling, judgment, and media scrutiny, particularly surrounding her three marriages, with her personal choices often becoming the subject of public debate. Neelima Azeem reacts to social media trolls.

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In a recent Zoom interview, the 67-year-old actor candidly spoke about how online comments about her personal life continue to affect her at times, admitting that the criticism can still feel deeply hurtful despite learning to embrace and accept herself over the years. Neelima was first married to actor Pankaj Kapur, with whom she shares son Shahid Kapoor. She later married Rajesh Khattar, and the couple welcomed a son, Ishaan Khatter. She was subsequently married to Ustad Raza Ali Khan.

Neelima Azeem on navigating online criticism Social media trolls have frequently targeted Neelima over her marriages, accusing her of pursuing wealth and career success through her relationships. Recalling one particularly hurtful comment, she shared that someone once claimed she had “ruined” herself through alcohol consumption – an allegation she firmly denied, clarifying that she does not even drink. Describing such remarks as being “without any truth,” Neelima also emphasised that she never entered relationships with hidden motives or in pursuit of professional gain.

The Sadak actor clarified, “I married very simple men who had no money, but who I thought were great people and very talented. I never married for material or riches. I never sought a relationship in my life where they would build my career for me or invest money into my businesses; this is not my way of life. I did whatever I could in my capacity, I did theatre, TV, I have hosted, danced, as an actress, I have 27 best actress awards, I have worked with the finest actors, I never talked about it or blew my own trumpet.”

Neelima Azeem emphasises the importance of speaking up Neelima highlighted that choosing to stay silent and not respond to online bullying can often do more harm than good, as she has realised that people tend to take away your voice and rewrite your narrative for you. She also expressed disappointment over seeing women tear each other down in this manner, calling it deeply saddening.

She said, “But now I feel I have come to a place where I must speak because if you don’t tell your truth, people suppress your voice, change your facts. As time passes, you realise that you are being defamed. What’s sad is that another woman is doing it. How do women do this to each other? I didn’t want to end my marriage, but when things happen, there is a reason. It’s very easy to blame the person.”

Neelima is a veteran actor, classical dancer, and writer who has been a prominent presence in Indian film and television since the 1980s. Trained in Kathak under the legendary Birju Maharaj, she is admired not only for her artistic versatility but also for her contributions to theatre and television. Over a career spanning more than four decades, Neelima has appeared in several acclaimed films and TV shows, including Junoon (1994-1998), Alif (2017), Sadak (1991), and Chhota Sa Ghar (1996). She is also widely recognised as the mother of actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.