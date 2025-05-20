Neeraj Ghaywan sweetly helps Janhvi Kapoor with her outfit during Cannes red carpet debut for Homebound. Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor made her Cannes Film Festival debut on Tuesday, walking the red carpet with the Homebound team. In a sweet moment, director Neeraj Ghaywan even helped her with her outfit on the red carpet as she made an entrance with her co-star Ishaan Khatter. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, sister Khushi Kapoor reach Cannes to cheer for her at her red carpet debut) Neeraj Ghaywan holds up Janhvi Kapoor's outfit as she walks the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Neeraj Ghaywan helps Janhvi Kapoor with her outfit

The Cannes Film Festival live stream captured a sweet moment as Janhvi made a grand entrance in a Tarun Tahiliani outfit that channelled Indian royalty. According to Diet Sabya, she was channelling her mother, Sridevi, with the look. Given the volume of her outfit, Neeraj was all smiles as he helped her hold it up on the red carpet before she posed for pictures.

A video captured by photographers outside their hotel also showed him courteously holding Janhvi’s hand as she walked to the car. Even fans thought Neeraj was ‘cute’ for helping Janhvi with her outfit on the red carpet.

About Homebound

Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor headline Neeraj’s Homebound, which will premiere at Cannes. Martin Scorsese has come on board as the executive producer of the film. Homebound will be screened in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The co-producers include Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier.

When Martin came on board as the executive producer, Ishaan told PTI, “When Mr. Scorsese came on board... I don't know whether I'm allowed to say, I've been sitting on this for 10 months. I can keep a secret. It was a lot of conversation and back and forth, etc. I'm just so proud and grateful that it's come to what it is. It's a dream, it’s surreal. I'm very excited for Cannes. I always wanted to go with my own film. I'm happy my first time is with a movie.”

Neeraj’s first film, Masaan, also premiered in the same segment at Cannes in 2015.