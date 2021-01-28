Neetu Chandra: This is just the beginning, I have just started and I am here to stay
It has been almost a decade since Neetu Chandra was seen in any Bollywood project and her last Hindi film appearance was in Kucch Luv Jaisaa in 2011. But the actor, who kept on doing regional films, says it wasn’t much about not getting opportunities and more about her choice to not take up projects.
“Aisa nahi hai ki kaam nahi mil raha tha. I was doing a lot of theatre. I don’t come from a background where everything is handed to me on a platter. But I still did big films like Garam Masala (2005), Traffic Signal (2007), Oye Lucky Lucky Oye (2008) and 13B (2009) After my father passed away in 2009, I became more serious about other things in life,” shares Chandra.
The actor says it was then that she decided to turn producer and has two so far made Bhojpuri film Deswa (2011) and Maithili language movie, Mithila Makhaan (2016), which became India’s first film in the Maithili language to win the prestigious National Award.
Post that Chandra reveals she started travelling internationally and that is how she gained a lot of international projects.
“I started traveling the world post 2015. I finished a Greek film, I am doing a Korea TV series as well and I have a few Hollywood films, and one of which is Never Back Down: Revolt, the fourth film in the Never Back Down franchise in which I play a pivotal role,” the 36-year-old reveals.
The film is directed by Kellie Madison and Chandra says her skills with Taekondo came in handy for her role in the film, in fact her character was written around her skills, which happens very rarely.
“I always believe in quality more than quantity. Hum Bihari-yo ko branding karna nahi aata hai. We don’t know how to brand ourselves. We know how to work very hard and we are good at what we do. But I knew that am going to make global opportunities for myself. Now things are falling into place. This is just the beginning. I have just started and I am here to stay,” she concludes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanshu rallies for local Kutchi Artisans while on shoot for Rashmi Rocket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Film industry pin 100% hopes on crossing 50% mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag on biases in Bollywood: Everywhere it’s as fair or unfair as you want to see it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Madan: This new way of life is scary on its own
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya share pic of son on his first flight, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Somebody get that damn phone': Priyanka can't keep cool on Hot Ones episode
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann plays cricket in Assam, shares cute video of kids shouting his name
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikrant Massey shares pic with fiancee, tells fans not to wish them. Here's why
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tabu can't understand why female lust is seen as 'blasphemous' on screen
- Tabu has spoken about portraying unconventional characters and depicting complex relationships on screen. She said that she can't understand why there is a resistance about seeing seeing female lust on screen.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Kapoor reminisces about her ‘first dance’ with Rishi Kapoor, shares video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya parties with Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya; posts then-and-now photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YouTuber Carry Minati responds to allegations of being an ‘online bully’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaan says his dad hasn't helped him in his career: 'Not afraid to speak truth'
- Former Bigg Boss contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, has said that his father, Kumar Sanu, hasn't helped him in his career as a singer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika posts a funny dance video with a friend, Richa reacts to Tandav row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sana Khan 'heartbroken' over negative video made by 'highlighting my past'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox