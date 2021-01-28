Neetu Chandra: This is just the beginning, I have just started and I am here to stay

It has been almost a decade since Neetu Chandra was seen in any Bollywood project and her last Hindi film appearance was in Kucch Luv Jaisaa in 2011. But the actor, who kept on doing regional films, says it wasn’t much about not getting opportunities and more about her choice to not take up projects.

“Aisa nahi hai ki kaam nahi mil raha tha. I was doing a lot of theatre. I don’t come from a background where everything is handed to me on a platter. But I still did big films like Garam Masala (2005), Traffic Signal (2007), Oye Lucky Lucky Oye (2008) and 13B (2009) After my father passed away in 2009, I became more serious about other things in life,” shares Chandra.

The actor says it was then that she decided to turn producer and has two so far made Bhojpuri film Deswa (2011) and Maithili language movie, Mithila Makhaan (2016), which became India’s first film in the Maithili language to win the prestigious National Award.

Post that Chandra reveals she started travelling internationally and that is how she gained a lot of international projects.

“I started traveling the world post 2015. I finished a Greek film, I am doing a Korea TV series as well and I have a few Hollywood films, and one of which is Never Back Down: Revolt, the fourth film in the Never Back Down franchise in which I play a pivotal role,” the 36-year-old reveals.

The film is directed by Kellie Madison and Chandra says her skills with Taekondo came in handy for her role in the film, in fact her character was written around her skills, which happens very rarely.

“I always believe in quality more than quantity. Hum Bihari-yo ko branding karna nahi aata hai. We don’t know how to brand ourselves. We know how to work very hard and we are good at what we do. But I knew that am going to make global opportunities for myself. Now things are falling into place. This is just the beginning. I have just started and I am here to stay,” she concludes.