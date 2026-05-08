Neetu Kapoor reacts to ‘horrible’ trolling after returning to work post Rishi Kapoor’s death: ‘Got into drinking…’

After the death of her husband, Rishi Kapoor, actor Neetu Kapoor immersed herself in work and made her acting comeback after nine years with JugJugg Jeeyo. However, her return to the spotlight was met with harsh judgment, as trolls questioned how she could resume work so soon after her loss. Neetu has now opened up about the backlash, calling the trolling “hurtful” and “horrible.” Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Neetu slams trolls Neetu opened up about the trolling she faced after deciding to return to work during her appearance in the latest episode of Soha Ali Khan’s YouTube show, All About Her. Neetu was joined by her daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, during the episode.

“I just started working. He passed away, and I did JugJugg Jeeyo. I just went to work to get the confidence back. I was in such a bad state, and it was so hurting when people used to say ke ‘ohh he passed away, and she jumped into work’. That was horrible. But they don’t know why I did it. I have to tell you what happened to me. When he passed away, I couldn’t sleep for a month or two, and I got into drinking. I used to start drinking, and then I could not sleep without drinking,” Neetu said.

Neetu confessed that she didn’t like this version of herself, as she has always been health-conscious.

“I needed to numb my head and go to sleep. I didn’t like myself. I called my doctor and asked for help…So she got me in touch with a gynaecologist, who used to come to my house at night around 11 pm and inject me and put me to sleep. She used to sit there till the time I didn’t sleep. She used to tell my staff to keep a check on me. This happened for 10 days. And on 11th or 12th day, I called her and told her that ‘I am good and I can move on’.... But I needed to get out. I spoke to Karan (Karan Johar), and he asked me to get back to work,” added the actor.