Neetu Kapoor shares new pics with Ranbir Kapoor, Manish Malhotra; Alia Bhatt makes a special appearance

Neetu Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures from a private party and her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, son Ranbir Kapoor and fashion designer Manish Malhotra can be seen posing with her in them. Neetu celebrated her 63rd birthday on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Neetu Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures and thanked Surily Goel for the late birthday celebrations. One of the images showed Neetu posing with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Manish Malhotra while another had Ranbir Kapoor posing alongside Riddhima and Manish.

Neetu Kapoor with her friends and family.





Though Ranbir's girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt was not present at the get-together, she featured in one of the pictures. Beside the neatly folded table napkin, a family picture of Neetu had been placed. Alia and Ranbir, along with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and niece Samara posed with Neetu for the picture placed at the seat demarcated for Neetu.

A glimpse of how Alia Bhatt made her presence felt at the private get-together.

Alia Bhatt had originally shared the picture to wish Neetu a happy birthday. She had captioned the picture, "happy birthday to the strongest (healthiest) & warmest of them all (heart and sun emojis) Love you @neetu54." She also added a crown emoji atop Neetu's head with 'girl' written on it.

Neetu also gave glimpses of the beautiful decor, a small table decked with family pictures. She also posted a group picture that had everyone smiling for the camera. Manish also shared some of the pictures on Instagram Stories.

Earlier this week, Neetu had celebrated her birthday and had a private bash. The entire Kapoor family got together for a dinner on the occasion. Alia Bhatt, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, his cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, and his uncle Randhir Kapoor also attended the family dinner.

Also read: Rahul Vaidya weighs in on Amit Kumar-Indian Idol 12 row: ‘What is the big deal’

Neetu Kapoor is all set for the release of her next film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani will also be seen alongside her in the film. It was shot soon after the death of her husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, last year.