Neil Nitin Mukesh says many in the industry celebrate when a film doesn’t work, admits it has become ‘toxic’

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is busy with the promotions of his debut web series, Hai Junoon. The actor has been working in the industry for almost two decades, having tasted both success and failure. In an interview with Indian Express, Neil lamented on the fact that the industry today has become ‘toxic,’ adding that many people have become frustrated as well. (Also read: Neil Nitin Mukesh says people doubted him because he looked ‘angrez ka baccha’: ‘They wondered if I even knew Hindi’) Neil Nitin Mukesh spoke about the film industry becoming a 'toxic' place.

What Neil said

Talking about the industry, Neil said, “Here we celebrate when a film doesn’t work on a Friday. You are happier for someone’s failure than for someone’s success. When you are around that atmosphere, the only way forward is to have that passion and self-belief. I believe we should keep trying, even if it doesn’t work out. Then there won’t be any regrets.”

‘Isn’t it our job to call up each other and laud the work?’

Has the film industry become toxic? Neil adds, “It does happen, and it happens to a point where it gets toxic. I have seen that a lot, and I still see that a lot. I don’t like that conversation. For me, an industry is like my family, at least I used to feel that. If I work or I am hoping to work with somebody, aren’t we all a part of the same fraternity? Isn’t it our job to call up each other and laud the work? But those phones never come, unless the person is extremely close to you. On your face, nobody will say that.”

Neil is the son of playback singer Nitin Mukesh and grandson of singer Mukesh. He made his debuted as a lead with Johnny Gaddaar in 2007. Most recently, he was seen in the 2024 film Hisaab Barabar.

A musical drama web series, Hai Junoon is directed by Abhishek Sharma and also stars Jacqueline Fernandez. It is set to premiere on JioHotstar on May 16.