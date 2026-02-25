New mom Katrina Kaif waves at paparazzi in first public appearance after son Vihaan's birth; fans love her glow. Watch

Katrina stepped out in the city with celebrity Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. The actor wore a simple black jacket and tied her hair into a ponytail. She waved at fans and smiled for the cameras while sitting inside her car. However, she did not remove her mask for the paparazzi.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif gave birth to her and Vicky Kaushal ’s son, Vihaan Kaushal, on 7 November 2025. While Vicky has been seen attending events since then, fans have been missing Katrina. On Tuesday, the new mother was papped for the first time since giving birth, and fans couldn’t stop gushing about how happy she looked.

The video surfaced on Reddit, with fans saying she was glowing and looked happy. One comment read, “Even though she is wearing her mask, I can feel that she is genuinely happy.” Another commented, “Awww she looks so happy... Look at that skin and the glow. Life tested this girl in so many ways.. Hope she stays happy with everything she ever wanted.” Another comment read, “Omg she looks so beautiful, love the pregnancy glow on her, my goodness, she deserves nothing but happiness.” Another fan wrote, “She is glowing and she looks healthy and happy.” Another simply wrote, “She’s glowing!”

About Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal After secretly dating for a brief period, Vicky and Katrina made it official when they tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on 9 December 2021. Four years after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first child, son Vihaan, on 7 November 2025. They shared the joyous news on Instagram, writing, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.”

Recently, Vicky Kaushal spoke about Katrina raising their child and told Etimes, “The mother is being the superhero. She has been a warrior through her pregnancy, and she has been a warrior as a mother as well. I’m so incredibly proud of her, and I love her so much.”

Katrina and Vicky’s recent and upcoming films Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also featured Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The film failed at the box office but received praise upon its OTT release. The actor is yet to announce her next project.

Vicky, on the other hand, was last seen in Chhaava, which turned out to be a major blockbuster. He is currently busy shooting for Love & War. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The release date has yet to be finalised.