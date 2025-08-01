Nick Jonas says he believes in reincarnation, dreams of 'next lives' with Priyanka Chopra

Popstar Nick Jonas has once again melted hearts with his touching words about wife, actor Priyanka Chopra. In a recent conversation with Mythical Kitchen, the singer and actor opened up about his belief in reincarnation, sharing that he dreams of being with Priyanka in future lives. Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas married in 2018.

Nick says he sees Priyanka in his dreams

“I believe in past lives and reincarnation for sure. I dream about seeing my wife in the next lives. That thought gives me peace. This time we have here is so short, so it’s comforting to think there might be more," Nick said.

Fans were quick to swoon over his heartfelt remarks, with many sharing emotional reactions online. One user wrote, “Oh to have a man talk about me the way he talks about Pri.” Another added, “Nick thinking he’ll meet Priyanka in his next life—and that brings him peace—is the most romantic thing he’s ever said.”

While their busy careers keep them on the go, Nick and Priyanka have been enjoying some much-needed family time with their daughter, Malti Marie. In July, the couple took a break to relax and make special memories, from beach trips to attending Broadway shows.

Nick also treated fans to a heartwarming photo dump on Instagram, offering glimpses of their joyful family moments. Among the highlights was their outing to BLACKPINK’s Deadline Tour concert at New York’s Citi Field. The couple was seen enthusiastically singing along, especially when the group performed Malti Marie’s favourite song, APT.

About Nick and Priyanka

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra met in 2017 after Nick messaged her on Twitter. They officially began dating in 2018 and got engaged in July of the same year. The couple married in December 2018 in grand ceremonies in India. In January 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy, completing their beautiful family.