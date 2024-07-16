No other language remakes for Kill in the works; clarifies Dharma about Lakshya, Raghav Juyal-starrer

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s action thriller Kill has made waves since its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023. The film stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala, and Abhishek Chauhan. Recently, there were rumours of remakes in other languages, including Telugu, but the makers shut them down. (Also Read: Kill to get an English remake: Here are 8 Hollywood films seemingly inspired by Bollywood plots) Lakshya in a still from the action thriller film Kill.

No other Indian remake

Dharma Productions shared a note on Instagram, writing, “Clarification regarding the remake rights of our film, KILL.” The note reads, “Putting the recent speculation surrounding the remake of our film ‘Kill’ to rest - we confirm that only the English language remake rights have been sold. Indian language versions have not been acquired by any parties yet.”

Recently, there were rumours that Telugu actors, with Sudheer Babu and Kiran Abbavaram's names doing rounds, have approached the producers of Kill for remake rights. But it looks like the makers have clarified there’s no such plans for now.

John Wick makers to remake Kill

Lionsgate and 87Eleven Entertainment, the production companies behind the famous John Wick franchise, have announced plans to develop an English-language remake of the Indian action thriller Kill.

“Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible. It's exciting to be developing an English-language version – we have big shoes to fill,” producer Chad Stahelski told ANI.

John Wick is a famous action franchise starring Keanu Reeves, spread across three famous movies.

About Kill

Kill tells the story of an army commando, Amrit, who fights adversaries on a Delhi-bound train to rescue the people, including his fiance Tulika, being held hostage. The film has been described as one of the most violent films made in the country.

Kill is produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta and Achin Jain. The film was released in India on July 5 and received positive reviews from critics and the audience.