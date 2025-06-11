Nora Fatehi introduces her baby brother Omar to the paparazzi in Mumbai. Watch

Actor Nora Fatehi recently attended the success party of her latest show, The Royals, and she stole the spotlight outside the venue by introducing her baby brother Omar to the paparazzi for the first time. Also read: Nora Fatehi says she started working at 16: ‘There were a lot of financial issues in my family’ When photographers asked Nora to pose, she called out her brother Omar and introduced him to the paparazzi and posed with him.

Nora introduces her baby brother

The cast of The Royals, including Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sakshi Tanwar, recently gathered at a party in Mumbai to celebrate the show's success. Nora attended the event with her baby brother Omar, who accompanied her for the evening.

When photographers asked Nora to pose, she called out her brother Omar and introduced him to the paparazzi and posed with him. A video capturing the moment has surfaced on social media.

The video features Nora looking stunning in a black dress, showcasing her fit physique, as she calls out to her brother Omar, who is dressed in white, to join her for a moment with the paparazzi. She then fumbles while saying “Yeh mera bhai hai”, and then says in English,“He is my brother, Omar”.

In a sweet gesture, Omar waves hello to the photographers and says hi, while Nora affectionately gives her brother a peck on the cheek. She then poses for some solo shots, beaming with joy.

More about Nora

Nora Fatehi was born and raised in Canada, and is of Moroccan descent. Nora came into the spotlight when she came as a wild card entry on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 9 in 2015. Nora made her debut in Bollywood with Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans.

She shot to fame with her dance numbers in popular films such as Satyamev Jayate, Batla House, Marjaavan and Thank God. She was also seen in Vidyut Jamwal's Crakk and Kunal Khemu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express.

Most recently, she featured in the Netflix series, The Royals, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter. Prior to this, she played a dance teacher in the Prime Video film, Be Happy, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. Nora has two films in the pipeline - Tamil film Kanchana 4 and Kannada film KD - The Devil.