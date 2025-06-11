Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nora Fatehi introduces her baby brother Omar to the paparazzi in Mumbai. Watch

BySugandha Rawal
Jun 11, 2025 02:49 PM IST

Nora Fatehi attended the success party of her web show, The Royals, with her baby brother Omar, who accompanied her for the evening in Mumbai.

Actor Nora Fatehi recently attended the success party of her latest show, The Royals, and she stole the spotlight outside the venue by introducing her baby brother Omar to the paparazzi for the first time. Also read: Nora Fatehi says she started working at 16: ‘There were a lot of financial issues in my family’

When photographers asked Nora to pose, she called out her brother Omar and introduced him to the paparazzi and posed with him.
When photographers asked Nora to pose, she called out her brother Omar and introduced him to the paparazzi and posed with him.

Nora introduces her baby brother

The cast of The Royals, including Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sakshi Tanwar, recently gathered at a party in Mumbai to celebrate the show's success. Nora attended the event with her baby brother Omar, who accompanied her for the evening.

When photographers asked Nora to pose, she called out her brother Omar and introduced him to the paparazzi and posed with him. A video capturing the moment has surfaced on social media.

The video features Nora looking stunning in a black dress, showcasing her fit physique, as she calls out to her brother Omar, who is dressed in white, to join her for a moment with the paparazzi. She then fumbles while saying “Yeh mera bhai hai”, and then says in English,“He is my brother, Omar”.

In a sweet gesture, Omar waves hello to the photographers and says hi, while Nora affectionately gives her brother a peck on the cheek. She then poses for some solo shots, beaming with joy.

 

More about Nora

Nora Fatehi was born and raised in Canada, and is of Moroccan descent. Nora came into the spotlight when she came as a wild card entry on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 9 in 2015. Nora made her debut in Bollywood with Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans.

She shot to fame with her dance numbers in popular films such as Satyamev Jayate, Batla House, Marjaavan and Thank God. She was also seen in Vidyut Jamwal's Crakk and Kunal Khemu's directorial debut, Madgaon Express.

Most recently, she featured in the Netflix series, The Royals, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter. Prior to this, she played a dance teacher in the Prime Video film, Be Happy, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. Nora has two films in the pipeline - Tamil film Kanchana 4 and Kannada film KD - The Devil.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Nora Fatehi introduces her baby brother Omar to the paparazzi in Mumbai. Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On