Not interested in doing work on OTT, want to make theatrical movies: Dhulia

Dhulia, known for films such as "Paan Singh Tomar" and "Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster", worked on OTT shows like “Criminal Justice”, “The Great Indian Murder”, and “Garmi”, and even acted in shows such as “Tandav”, “Rangbaaz”, and “Kaalkoot”.

"People on OTT don’t have a sense of content. What should be there, shouldn’t be there, rather make a film with a producer. I’m not interested in doing work on OTT, even if I do it, then it means it is because ghar mein paisa nahi hai . I had worked on OTT and I saw how it works, so I would not like to explore that. I’ll try for the theatrical release of my films,” the filmmaker told PTI.

Dhulia's short film, “The Promise”, made for the Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films, screened at the ongoing Mumbai Academy of Moving Image’s Mumbai Film Festival.

“The Promise” stars Jim Sarbh and Priyamani.

The filmmaker said when the team at the company asked him to do a short film, he was curious to explore the medium.

"Short films are not formula-driven, you get to try something new regarding the story, so it was exciting to do,” he said.

As a director, Dhulia is awaiting the release of “Ghamasaan”, a cop-dacoit thriller. It stars Pratik Gandhi as an honest cop and Arshad Warsi in the role of a dacoit. The movie was recently screened at the MAMI festival.

He is currently working on a biopic on a prominent figure in the film industry but keeping the identity of his subject secret for the time being.

“I’ve got a film coming up in January or February, there was a preview of my next film, ‘Ghamasaan’. It will be a theatrical release, it is not an OTT release, I’ll not go on OTT it is bekar ,” he said.

“I’m directing something big and it will take a lot of time. It’s a biopic of a personality from the film industry. I’m writing it,” the filmmaker said.

In 2015, it was announced that Dhulia would direct the biopic on the late legendary actor Meena Kumari but later it was put on hold.

In addition to his directorial ventures, Dhulia is also involved in producing a biopic on India’s first Dalit cricketer, Palwankar Baloo, with Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

“I’m producing a biopic on Baloo Palwankar, he was a left-arm bowler. The film will be based on historian Ramchandra Guha’s book – ‘A Corner of A Foreign Field.’ Writing work is underway, it should take some time,” Dhulia added.

