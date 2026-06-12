'Not right to violate societal boundaries': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis weighs in on Pranit More's ₹370 biryani controversy

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in the wake of the controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More, has said that stand-up comedy should remain unrestricted but warned that crossing limits of decency can infringe on others' rights. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke about ₹370 biryani controversy.

Fadnavis' remarks on Friday came a day after Maharashtra Cyber registered an FIR over allegedly obscene and objectionable content circulated online from a comedy show held in Gurugram.

Devendra Fadnavis on Pranit More controversy Addressing a media interaction, Fadnavis said freedom of expression is protected under the Constitution, but also comes with certain responsibilities and safeguards.

"The Constitution of India grants everyone the freedom of expression. However, it also establishes safeguards to ensure this freedom is not misused. When expression becomes unrestrained, it infringes upon the right of individuals in society to live with dignity," Fadnavis said, according to ANI.

The Chief Minister also noted that stand-up comedy is a popular form of entertainment and said he personally enjoys watching it. However, he stressed that humour should not cross accepted social boundaries or compromise basic standards of decency.

'Not right to violate societal boundaries' He spoke about the need for maintaining "dignity" and societal limits in comedy performances. "While everyone enjoys stand-up comedy, and I watch it myself, it is not right to violate societal boundaries or the limits of dignity in the pursuit of entertainment. That would amount to an injustice against people. Therefore, I feel that stand-up comedy should be performed with due regard for at least the minimum parameters of dignity."

Case against Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Sejal Pawar His remarks came shortly after Maharashtra Cyber announced that a case had been registered after Nodal Cyber Police Station against stand-up comedian Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra, Dr Sejal Pawar and others for alleged obscene, offensive, and objectionable remarks concerning women, consent, and deceased persons, according to Maharashtra Cyber.

The present case arises from certain videos and clips circulated through YouTube, Instagram, and other social media platforms in connection with a programme hosted by More. The content being widely circulated allegedly contains obscene, offensive, and objectionable remarks concerning women, consent, and deceased persons, which are against accepted societal norms and attract provisions of criminal law.