Nushrratt Bharuccha says being an outsider means competing with star kids, influencers: ‘They have more opportunities…’

Nushrratt Bharuccha on nepotism in film industry

Acknowledging the pressures on star kids, Nushrratt said, “I have a very balanced view on this. It’s not as if they don’t have responsibilities or pressure. If my parents had been famous, I would have been very stressed today. I have no fear today. I have nothing to lose. I don’t carry the baggage of having to uphold a legacy. They [nepo kids] have their own pressures, expectations and shoes to fill. Of course, they have more opportunities than I do. But why not? A doctor’s daughter would naturally get more opportunities if she enters the same field. A businessman’s son would have an upper hand there too."

She further talked about how talent matters the most and shared her views on being an outsider. “Audience reject kar rahe hai. If they aren’t liking somebody, they are rejecting them. You have actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor — talent is talent. You cannot deny that. Talent is all that matters. Being an outsider has its cons, but it also has its pros. I’m a very realistic person. I don’t live in delusion. I don’t live in resentment or bitterness. I’m not bitter that someone else got a film and I didn’t,” she stated.

The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor expressed that being an outsider in today’s industry means competing not only with star kids but also with individuals who have a larger number of social media followers. She shared that she has been told "poster pe aap sahi nahi dikhte ho" (you don't look right on a poster), and that others have been cast simply because they have more followers.

About Chhorii 2

Nushrratt is all set to star in the horror film Chhorii 2, directed by Vishal Furia. The film is a sequel to Chhorii (2021) and features Nushrratt in the lead role alongside Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Saurabh Goyal in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to be released on Amazon Prime Video on April 11.