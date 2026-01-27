O Romeo's Aasiqon Ki Colony ‘bores’ internet but Shahid Kapoor's moonwalk impresses: ‘This song put me to sleep’

On Tuesday, the makers released Aashiqon Ki Colony, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics by Gulzar. The song is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Javed Ali. The video shows Shahid entering as the raw and untamed Ustara, while Disha steals the spotlight with her glamorous avatar.

After creating a buzz on the internet with its trailer, the makers of O Romeo have dropped the film’s second song, titled Aashiqon Ki Colony. The track, featuring Disha Patani and Shahid Kapoor , has received a mixed response, with many viewers calling it “boring”.

What impressed viewers was Shahid and Disha’s chemistry and Shahid’s dance moves. One fan wrote, “Shahid Kapoor is on fire.” Another commented, “What a chemistry — Shahid & Disha full blast item song.” Another wrote, “Uff, Shahid and Disha’s fire chemistry.” One fan also heaped praise on Shahid’s moonwalk in the song.

However, not everyone liked the track. One social media user wrote, “They have put zero effort into the item song. Such a boring set and horrendous costume.” Another commented, “What has happened to the Gulzar and VB combo?” Another wrote, “Couldn’t watch the whole song… kept forwarding… boring.”

Another user said, “I finally experienced a badly written song by Gulzar. Don’t think there’s anything left to see in Bollywood now.” One comment read, “This was terrible. This is a meh song.” Another added, “Shahid is such a good dancer, but this song put me to sleep.” Another criticised the hook step, saying, “Shahid’s steps are so 2010s Salman-coded for no reason lol.”