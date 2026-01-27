Edit Profile
    O Romeo's Aasiqon Ki Colony ‘bores’ internet but Shahid Kapoor's moonwalk impresses: ‘This song put me to sleep’

    The internet is unimpressed with Gulzar's lyrics in the song Aashiqon Ki Colony from O Romeo. Shahid Kapoor's dance moves act as a saving grace. 

    Published on: Jan 27, 2026 3:57 PM IST
    By Riya Sharma
    After creating a buzz on the internet with its trailer, the makers of O Romeo have dropped the film’s second song, titled Aashiqon Ki Colony. The track, featuring Disha Patani and Shahid Kapoor, has received a mixed response, with many viewers calling it “boring”.

    Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani's still from Aashiqon Ki Colony song.
    Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani's still from Aashiqon Ki Colony song.

    Shahid Kapoor and Disha Patani's song Aashiqon Ki Colony

    On Tuesday, the makers released Aashiqon Ki Colony, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics by Gulzar. The song is sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Javed Ali. The video shows Shahid entering as the raw and untamed Ustara, while Disha steals the spotlight with her glamorous avatar.

    What impressed viewers was Shahid and Disha’s chemistry and Shahid’s dance moves. One fan wrote, “Shahid Kapoor is on fire.” Another commented, “What a chemistry — Shahid & Disha full blast item song.” Another wrote, “Uff, Shahid and Disha’s fire chemistry.” One fan also heaped praise on Shahid’s moonwalk in the song.

    However, not everyone liked the track. One social media user wrote, “They have put zero effort into the item song. Such a boring set and horrendous costume.” Another commented, “What has happened to the Gulzar and VB combo?” Another wrote, “Couldn’t watch the whole song… kept forwarding… boring.”

    Another user said, “I finally experienced a badly written song by Gulzar. Don’t think there’s anything left to see in Bollywood now.” One comment read, “This was terrible. This is a meh song.” Another added, “Shahid is such a good dancer, but this song put me to sleep.” Another criticised the hook step, saying, “Shahid’s steps are so 2010s Salman-coded for no reason lol.”

    About O Romeo

    Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the romantic action thriller is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Based on the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Avinash Tiwary in lead roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia, Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey and Disha Patani. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on February 13.

    • Riya Sharma
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Riya Sharma

      Fueled by a strong love for movies, TV shows, and binge-worthy series, Riya Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times with 2.5 years of experience in the field. I dive deep into the world of entertainment—spotlighting stars, tracking trends, and uncovering the stories behind the screens. Whether it’s a cult classic or a new streaming obsession, I’m here for it—one headline at a time.Read More

