OMG 2 box office day 5 collection: Akshay Kumar film collects 18.5 crore on Independence Day

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 16, 2023 07:56 AM IST

OMG 2 box office day 5 collection: The Amit Rai film starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam has earned ₹73.7 crore in five days.

OMG 2 box office: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's film recorded its highest single-day collection on Independence Day and is expected to cross 100 crore this week. The film went on to collect 18.50 crore on Tuesday as per early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. This takes its total five-day collection to 73.67 crore.

Akshay Kumar in a still from OMG 2.
OMG 2 box office

OMG 2 had released on Friday with an opening collection of 10.26 crore. It went on to collect 15.3 crore and 17.55 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. The film showed a little decline on Monday with collection of 12 crore. It however, recovered well on the Independence Day holiday on Tuesday by collecting 18.50 crore. Sacnilk.com reports OMG 2 had an overall 74.37% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday.

Akshay gets Indian citizenship

On Independence Day, Akshay Kumar also shared a good news with his fans. The actor, who has often been questioned by his fans over his Canadian citizenship, shared a photo of his Indian citizenship certificate on X, formerly Twitter. He wrote along with it, "Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani (heart and citizenship, both are Indian). Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind!"

Akshay had earlier said that he went through a lean phase in his career in the 1990s when he delivered over 15 consecutive flops and that pushed him to apply for the Canadian citizenship. During an event in 2019, the actor had revealed that he had applied for an Indian passport.

More about OMG 2

Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 is the spiritual sequel to 2012 film OMG – Oh My God! (2012). The comedy drama delves into the subject of sex education in Indian schools but received an A (adults only) certificate from the censor board after 25 modification. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

OMG 2 clashed with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 on August 11. Coincidentally, there is a scene in OMG 2 featuring Akshay singing the Gadar song Udja Kale Kawan.

