Onir praises Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's Badhaai Do: ‘At least some in uniform can be shown as homosexual'

Onir has showered praises on the upcoming film Badhaai Do, which features Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles as gay characters. Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do is set to hit theatres in February.

Sharing the trailer of Badhaai Do, Onir tweeted, "At least some in uniform can be shown as homosexual. Looking forward to what looks like a fun film directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni. Congratulations @RajkummarRao @bhumipednekar for stepping into and celebrating the beautiful queer. #PRIDE." The trailer reveals Rajkummar essays the role of a gay cop in the film.

Onir's comment comes days after he told the media that the defence ministry has rejected his film, We Are, because it shows an army man as a gay person. A sequel to his I Am, We Are was set to explore four different stories set in four parts of India - Kashmir, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Onir's gay soldier in the film was inspired by the real-life story of Major J Suresh.

Onir told NDTV last week, that the defence ministry rejected his script when he sought an NOC from them. He added that he is yet to get an explanation in writing, but was told over the phone that the film was rejected because it showed a gay soldier.

"I was told that the 'content has been examined, analysed and rejected.' I, of course, have asked for clarification, asked why exactly (was it rejected). I was told over phone, it has not yet come in writing, that because there is no problem with the script. But, the fact that I have shown a gay character as an army man is illegal," he said.

Onir had talked about We Are last year and told PTI, "This film is a celebration of queer love and life, my way of celebrating what the Supreme Court verdict means. We are will break different walls in this industry. I can proudly say that when you see We are, you will realise that there has not been a film like this that explores and celebrates queer lives. The film is beyond acceptance stories... its unapologetic and magnificent. the music too shall react to that spirit. Of being out and proud of who we are."

