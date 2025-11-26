Orry gets mobbed as he appears for questioning in connection with 252 crore drugs case. Watch

Influencer and content creator Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, was recently summoned by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police crime branch in connection with a ₹252-crore drugs case. After initially requesting additional time to present himself, the social media personality finally appeared before investigators on Wednesday for questioning. Orry has been summoned for questioning regarding allegations made by drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh. (Satish Bate)

Orry appears for questioning

Orry drew massive attention on Wednesday as he arrived for questioning in the ₹252-crore drugs case, with a huge crowd gathering outside the office. Several videos of his outing have emerged on social media.

As he arrived for questioning, Orry was seen getting mobbed by people and paparazzi gathered outside the office, jostling to capture photos and videos. Amid the chaos, the influencer made his way through the crowd, avoiding posing or giving any quotes to the paparazzi.

Several images show Orry being surrounded and closely escorted through a tightly packed crowd. Several cameras are pointed in his direction, and microphones are visible. Orry is seen wearing glasses and a brown patterned shirt. Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth appeared before the Anti-Narcotics Cell on Tuesday in connection with a ₹252-crore drugs case.

What do we know about the case

Earlier this month, Orry was summoned for questioning following claims made by alleged drug trafficker Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, who was recently deported from Dubai and has alleged links to the Dawood Ibrahim gang. According to officers quoted by Hindustan Times, Shaikh said during interrogation that he had organised lavish parties in Dubai and Mumbai, allegedly attended by several high-profile figures, including Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, Siddhant Kapoor, filmmakers Abbas–Mustan, rapper Loka, Orry, and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique.

On November 21, it was reported that Orry has sought more time to appear before investigators. Orry’s representative appeared before the ANC on Thursday and told police that he was out of the city and would be able to join the probe into an alleged drug trafficking syndicate linked with the Dawood Ibrahim gang after November 25, a police officer familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times.

Orry has not publicly commented on the summons.