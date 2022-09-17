OTTplay Awards 2022: Celebrating the stars of the streaming world

The OTTplay Awards & Conclave 2022 turned out to be a big night for all things OTT with the event bringing talent from all over India under one roof to honour their contribution to web series and films.

The gala evening, held in Mumbai last weekend, transcended geography and languages as, for the first time, series and films from various Indian languages were nominated in the same categories, with only good content as the criterion.

The star-studded event saw, among winners, actors Manoj Bajpayee, Kartik Aaryan, Arya, Vidya Balan, Sara Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Parambrata Chatterjee, Raveena Tandon, Jameel Khan, and filmmakers Pa Ranjith, Ram Madhvani, Raj & DK and Shoojit Sircar.

As to be expected, there was glamour galore on the purple carpet, with Raveena Tandon, Nimrat Kaur, Shamita Shetty, Hina Khan and stars of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives -- Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh making heads turn with their sense of style. In fact, Kunal Kapoor also made a cool fashion statement with an all-neon green suit.

The evening wasn’t just about the glitz and glam. When Maniesh Paul and Gauahar Khan took on the duties as the hosts for the evening, they brought much humour for the audience. As the evening progressed, comedian Jeeveshu Ahluwalia added a fun comic twist to the celebration when he joined the gala to perform his stand-up special.

Another special guest of the night was actor Bhagyashree, who attended the star-studded event to receive an award on behalf of her actor son Abhimanyu Dassani, who won in the category of Best Debut Male- Film for his performance in Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

The winners were handpicked by an esteemed jury that included actors Divya Dutta, Adil Hussain and directors Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Aanand L Rai, along with HT City resident editor Neha Sharma. The evening was designed and produced by Hyperlink Brand Solutions.

Here’s a look at the all the winners from the big night:

BEST ACTOR MALE - FILM (JURY): Arya (Sarpatta Parambarai) and Farhan Akhtar (Toofaan)

BEST ACTOR FEMALE - FILM (JURY): Vidya Balan (Jalsa)

BEST ACTOR FEMALE - FILM (POPULAR): Taapsee Pannu (Haseen Dillruba)

BEST ACTOR MALE - FILM (POPULAR): Kartik Aaryan (Dhamaka)

BEST SCREENPLAY (SERIES): Pushkar & Gayatri- Suzhal: The Vortex (Tamil)

BEST DIALOGUES (SERIES): Anirban Bhattacharya (Mandaar)

BEST DEBUT MALE - SERIES: Kunal Kapoor (The Empire)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMIC ROLE - SERIES: Jameel Khan (Gullak 3)

BEST ACTOR IN A NEGATIVE ROLE – SERIES: Kishore (She 2)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR MALE – SERIES: Parambrata Chatterjee (Aranyak)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR FEMALE - SERIES: Konkona Sen Sharma (Mumbai Diaries: 26/11)

OTTplay Readers’ Choice Award: BEST SERIES: Prasanth Pandiyaraj (Vilangu- Tamil)

BEST DIRECTOR – SERIES: Ram Madhavani, Vinod Rawat, Kapil Sharma (Aarya 2)

BEST STORY (SERIES): Charu Dutt Acharya (Aranyak)

BEST WEB SERIES (JURY): Ajitpal Singh (Tabbar)

BEST WEB SERIES (POPULAR): Raj & DK (The Family Man Season 2)

EXCELLENCE IN REALITY FICTION: Masaba Gupta (Masaba Masaba Season 2)

BEST ACTOR - SERIES (JURY): Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man 2)

BEST ACTOR MALE - SERIES (POPULAR): Tahir Raj Bhasin (Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein)

BEST ACTOR FEMALE - SERIES (POPULAR): Raveena Tandon (Aranyak)

BEST ONSCREEN COUPLE ON OTT: Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar (Little Things)

EMERGING OTT STAR (MALE): Priyadarshi (Unheard & Loser 2 )

EMERGING OTT STAR (FEMALE): Dushara Vijayan (Sarpatta Parambarai) and Aishwarya Lekshmi (Kaanekkaane)

BEST DIALOGUES - FILMS: Kanika Dhillon (Haseen Dillruba)

OTT PERFORMER OF THE YEAR: Rajendra Prasad Senapati (Telugu)

BEST STORY - FILM: Director Mahesh Narayanan (Malik)

BEST DEBUT MALE - FILM: Abhimanyu Dassani (Meenakshi Sundareshwar)

BEST DEBUT FEMALE - FILM: Nimrat Kaur (Dasvi)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMIC ROLE - FILM: Deepak Dobriyal (Good Luck Jerry)

BEST ACTOR IN A NEGATIVE ROLE - FILM: Harshvarshan Rane (Haseen Dillruba)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR MALE - FILM: Satish Kaushik (Thar)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR FEMALE - FILM: Neha Dhupia (A Thursday)

BEST WEB ORIGINAL FILM (JURY): Tushar Jalota, Sharada Jalota and Poonam Shuvdasani (Dasvi)

BEST WEB ORIGINAL FILM (POPULAR): TJ Gnanavel, director and co-producer (Jai Bheem) & Karan Johar, Shabir Boxwala, Apoorva Mehta (Shershaah)

BEST DIRECTOR - FILM: Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham)

FILMMAKER OF THE DECADE: Pa Ranjith

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR (MALE): Guru Somasundaram (Minnal Murali)

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: Sara Ali Khan (Atrangi Re)

PIONEERING CONTRIBUTIONS TO NEW WAVE CINEMA: Raj B Shetty and Rishab Shetty