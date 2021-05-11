Our priority is their health: Celebs share how they are ensuring safety of their parents amid Covid second wave

As the country faces deluge of Covid-19 cases amid the second wave, it has once again put people on their toes to take care of their health, and most importantly the health of their elderly parents. And because older people are more prone to catching the virus, some celebrities are going way stricter as compared to last year while dealing with their parents.

Actor Rahul Dev, currently in Delhi with his family, has put stringent protocols in place this time around to make sure that his mother is well taken care of.

“She’s not stepping out of the house at all. Last year, she would go to our terrace garden for a walk. But now, she has stopped that, too. It can be pretty claustrophobic being in an enclosed space. Although I don’t find that to be the healthiest option, right now that is what she’s doing,” he tells us.

In case of Amyra Dastur, while her mother — a landscaper — isn’t stepping out of home as her work has halted, the actor’s father, 67, the medical director of a prominent south Mumbai hospital, has to go out every day.

“He’s been taking on the pandemic since it hit India in 2020 and goes to the hospital every single day. He’s truly my hero. My family gets so worried when he has to go out, but he has taken the vaccine, and now we’re a little less on edge. My father told me to always use sanitiser and not to take off my mask when I’m out. He’s even made me double mask when I fly and not be afraid to tell people to wear their masks, too. It just takes one person’s irresponsibility that can lead to your burden,” says Dastur.

Actor Alankrita Sahai is in Mumbai, while her parents are in Noida.

Living in Mumbai, away from her parents in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, actor Alankrita Sahai remains worried about them. But, she’s keeping a tab on them, and ensures they check their oxygen reading twice a day, and take vitamins.

“They wanted to visit me in March, but the cases just started rising and I told them to not come then. Although they miss me, I’ve categorically told them I’m not going to risk their health, as no mode of transport is safe right now. It’s great that they decided to stay back at home because they understand the consequences. There’s a big garden in the back and front of our Noida house, so they can sit and relax there. I’ve instructed them that they’re not supposed to go out and shop for bread; I’m ordering their supplies online,” Sahai shares.

For many actors, living away from their parents isn’t as easy as it is for some. Casting director and actor Abhishek Banerjee misses not having his parents around, especially when he celebrated his birthday earlier this month.

“They’re in Kharagpur (West Bengal) and doing fine. I’m not able to fly to them or reach them. This is the most difficult time. I’m in Goa and wanted to spend my birthday on May 5 with them, and even they wanted to come because I’m their only child. But we just decided that travelling isn’t the best option at this moment. I don’t think we should take that chance. It’s such a dilemma,” he laments.

While Abhishek Banerjee misses not being with his parents, he maintains that travelling right now is not the best thing to do.

Given the difficult times, actors feel it’s best that their parents stay safe wherever they are. It’s been over a month that Shama Sikander hasn’t met her mother, but she feels it’s the best decision considering the situation.

“My family lives five minutes from my house, but I haven’t seen my mother in the last one month. She’s not going out and neither am I. I miss her, hugging her, being around her. Sometimes, it’s tough, but knowing that she’s fine, it makes me feel little better. If this is the way to keep her safe, so be it,” says Sikander.