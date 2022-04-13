Outside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding venue, security guards cover their cameras with stickers. Watch video

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get married, a video hints that the wedding festivities are probably being kick-started on the occasion of Baisakhi on Wednesday. A video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram shows security guards at Ranbir's home, pasting stickers on the front and back cameras of their cellphones. The purpose is to prevent them from taking any pictures of the wedding functions. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Guests start arriving at venue for ceremonies. See pics

Ranbir and Alia are set to begin the wedding celebrations on Wednesday at his home. The place has been decked up with colourful lights for the occasion. Heavy security was also seen deputed at the place.

On Wednesday, Neetu Kapoor also dropped a major hint that the wedding celebrations seem to be starting from Wednesday. She shared a picture from her engagement with late Rishi Kapoor on Baisakhi on Instagram. “Fond memories of baisakhi day (heart eyes emoji) as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979,” she wrote in caption. The picture shows Rishi Kapoor putting a ring on Neetu's finger.

On Tuesday, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with husband Bharat Sahni and daughter Samara, who all . She, however, didn't answer any query about the wedding.

Ali's mom Soni Razdan's friends have already started congratulated her. Ila Arun, who featured with Soni in Netflix show Call My Agent, shared a throwback picture with her along with a message. She wrote, “Hamari Soni sasu ma ban raheein hai (Our Soni is going to be a mother-in-law soon). Congratulations Mahesh and Dear Soni. God Bless Alia and Ranbir.”

Sharing more details about the wedding, Alia's half-brother Rahul Bhatt told Hindustan Times on Tuesday, “The wedding venue might shift to Taj Hotel, Colaba for practical reasons. And that is to avoid paparazzi and maintain secrecy. The protocols and arrangements are being decided as we talk. He confirmed that the wedding will surely take place before April 20.

