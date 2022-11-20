Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa rushes to touch Govinda's feet at event, says 'I started acting because of sir'. Watch

Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa praised Govinda saying that he ‘started acting in the first place’ because of the Bollywood actor. At the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night in Dubai, Fahad also rushed from the stage to touch Govinda's feet, to take his blessings. The actor was welcomed by Govinda with a hug followed by a handshake. (Also Read | Govinda dances on stage at awards show. Watch)

Fahad also shook hands with actor Ranveer Singh and they hugged each other. They also shared a conversation as Ranveer smiled. Govinda was dressed in a black and golden outfit, while Ranveer opted for a red suit. Fahad wore a black suit for the event.

Fahad said, "I started acting in the first place because of Govinda sir. Sir, hum aapke fan hai. Aur hume Pakistan mein aesa lagta tha ki jo bhi acting karni hai woh aapke jaese karni hai. Phir Ranveer agaye, phir (Sir, we are your fans. We think in Pakistan that whatever acting has to be done, should be done like yours). Then Ranveer (Singh) came, and then.. (laughing)."

He also added, "But I think sir hum aapke bohut bade fan hai aur aap ke fan rahenge. Bohut khush kismati hai ki aaj is stage par khade hai jaha par aap khade the. Ek baar phir Govinda sir k liye bohut saari taaliya honi chahiye because this is unreal....I really hope ki Pakistan aur India dobara ikattha ho aur acha acha kaam kare (But sir we are your big fans and will always be so. It's a stroke of good luck that I am standing on the same stage where you were. Once again a huge round of applause for Govinda sir, because this is unreal...I hope Pakistan and India once again come together to do good work)."

The guest list at the event included celebrities such as Hema Malini, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone, Manushi Chhillar, Vaani Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Rakhi Sawant, Tamannaah Bhatia, Bharti Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Sharvari Wagh, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, among many others.

